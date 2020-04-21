Kylie Jenner shows off a room from guests in the home of the matriarch of the Kardashians, with six bunk beds, a queen-size bed and a Tv the individual Monetary

+



The bunk is a queen-sized bed with Tv sets the individual on the inside of the mansion of the businesswoman Kris Jenner, on the record made by the youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner (Photo: Instagram)

Socialite Kylie Jenner sported the wealth of his family to share in the section of Stories in this Instagram video which shows the interior of an immense room of a guest in the house of his mother, and businesswoman Kris Jenner.

Even though you have already removed it from the account in the Case of Instagram, for the record, it was written by a fan of a celebrity and share it on YouTube. Watch the recording at the end of the text.

The video draws attention to itself by revealing the presence of six bunk beds, a queen-size bed installed in the interior of the room, each one with an individual TV. The pictures show the beds to be done, with sheets and pillows in black-and-white.

“This is the best room in the house. Everyone has their own televisãozinha,” says Kylie in the words of the book which shows a room with six bunk beds.

Has revealed an image of itself only at the very beginning of the video, showing up in a bikini pink in the kitchen in the mansion while holding his daughter in his arms. Born on the 1st of February, in the year 2018, Stormi was completed two years ago, in the month before last.

Kris Jenner, daughter Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Getty Images)

The video leads us to believe that Kylie and her daughter are staying with Kris Jenner, during a period of social isolation as a result of the pandemic of the coronavirus. It is not clear whether any other of the daughters of the business and which of the grandchildren it is installed in the home.

Today, the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, the grandmother of 10 children: a daughter, Kylie Jenner, and a daughter, Khloé Kardashian, three of the children of Kourtney Kardashian, the four Kim Kardashian and Robert Kardashian.

Watch the below video shared by Kylie Jenner, showing off the inside of the bed & breakfast luxury in the heart of the mother

