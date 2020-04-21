Lady Gaga is critically acclaimed, the Album after the festival, “basically perfect”

Billboard has published a list of the top ten best moments of ‘ One World: Together, At Home, the festival is 100% online and created by Lady Gaga celebrated the raising of more than US$ 50 million to the fight against the pandemic in the coronavirus. The performance for the opening of her song “Smile”, it was one of those times.

“Sitting down at the piano, while it was digging deeply into their guts in order to pass the emotion of the song, Gaga was basically perfect,” he wrote in the car.

The performance of “the Prayer” with Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Lang Lang, too, was considered to be one of the high points. On paper, this team might be strange, but in practice (even in quarantine) he was easily the collaboration of the most beautiful green we’ve seen for these times”, and were full of praise.