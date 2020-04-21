Mother cut bangs for Camila Cabello in quarantine, and the result is due to singer – Monet

+



The singer, Camila Cabello you don’t like the haircut done on her by her mother, at home, during social isolation due to a pandemic of a coronavirus. A celebrity, the 23 year old has shared a video on Instagram that shows her having her bangs trimmed by her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello (52 years old), and then complaining about the end result.

“So this is it, folks. The strip was too big, I don’t get cut off, and I’m going to need to trust that woman,” said the artist at the beginning of the video, showing a mother with a pair of scissors in his hand. The video can be seen at the end of the text.

“I’ve seen several posts warning people not to do it at home, but I’d like to see what’s going to happen. At the moment I look like Him…”, he said, in reference to the instructor of the franchise, ‘Harry Potter’ played by the actor Alan Rickman (1946-2016).

By the end of the video shows the Cabello is in the midst of the laughter, but disappointed with the end result of the cut, his mother.

“Nothing, cool. She had already ruined everything,” he says of the celebrity. After that, the mother replied: “You have not told me!”, is justified on the grounds that the child has not informed us what would be the limit of the cut-off.

My fringe is not so… one short, one long, one long, one short and one long. It was supposed to be just a straight horizontal line in the street. Let’s see what it looks like. I’m still looking like a p***to Him”. Watch the video:

