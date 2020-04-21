“Once upon A Time in the… Hollywood is going to make his debut on Portuguese television

For all the fans of Quentin Tarantino, we have some good news: “once upon A Time in the… Hollywood is going to be broadcast on Portuguese television. The story is set in 1969 and tells the story of the Terror of the Lord (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his twin, Jason, Booth (Brad Pitt), they set off to Hollywood in an attempt to get back to their career of dream. In the middle of the adventure, you are going to cross over with the characters memorable, such as, ” Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), and Charles Manson’s (Damon Herriman) and Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha).

In addition to these names, the cast of the film, which was nominated for ten academy awards, also features Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning, Austin Butler, and Al Pacino, among others.

The film is scheduled for the 8th of may, a Friday at 21: 30 on channel TVCine the Top. It should be recalled that, the World has confirmed that the “Bounty Law“ is the same as that which appears in the movie, it’s going to happen in the real world, performed, produced, and written by in-house, with a total of five episodes.