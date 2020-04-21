The special master, “One World: Together At Home,” will air on Saturday, April 18, in celebration of, and support for, health professionals, and introducing real-life experiences of doctors, nurses, and families all over the world

The organization is an international support and advocacy The Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (who) announced the One World: Together At Home – for a special, televised and broadcast for the whole world to support the fight against the pandemic, the COVID-19. The One World: Together At Home it will be broadcast live on the on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 5:00.m. PDT (18:00 est/8:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 a. m. to GMTthe nets ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeart, Media, and Bell Media and on the rigs in Canada. Internationally, the BBC One it will display the program in the on Sunday, the 19th of April 2020. Among the international broadcasters include the beIN Media Group, the Competition Group and TEN. The transmission of the virtual will show that the union of all of the people affected by the COVID-19, and also to celebrate and support those brave health workers who do a job that saves lives on the line in front of you.

HUGH EVANS, co-founder and chief executive officer of a Global Citizensaid, “To honor and support the efforts of bravery from the community health workers, and the “One World: Together At Home,” and it aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end the COVID-19. By the middle of the music, the entertainment, and the impact on the squad overall is to celebrate those who risk their own health in order to protect all the others.”

The One World: Together At Home it will also be broadcast on digital online for several hours at various global platforms, including the following: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent, Music, Entertainment, Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo! and YouTube. This particular digital will artists, and additional performances from around the world, in addition to the unique stories of the heroes of health care in the world. For more information on how to tune in and take action, please visit www.globalcitizen.org/ togetherathome.

“The World Health Organization, we are committed to defeating the pandemic of coronaviruses, with the measures of the scientific and the public health and to support health-care professionals who are on the front lines of the” question and answer”, he said Dr. TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, the Director-General of the World Health Organization. “We have to separate physically for a time, but you can still join in virtually for you to enjoy listening to good music. The show, “One World: Together at Home” is a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

“The Un system is fully mobilized: to support the responses of countries, putting our supply chain at the disposal of the world, and by advocating for a global ceasefire. We are proud to join forces with the “One World: Together, At Home, to help reduce the transmission of hiv / aids, to minimise the adverse socio-economic impacts on the local and global community, and to work together, now, in order to promote the Overall Goals for the future,” he said ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, the Secretary-General of the United Nations. “There’s an argument to be optimal for the collective action of our joint response to the COVID-19: we are all in this together, and let’s get it done together.”

In the past month, in response to the global pandemic, the The Global Citizen he launched a campaign for urgent support COVID-19 a Solidarity Response to a Fund-that is, WHOdeveloped by the Foundation of the United states of america. Calling upon the people to take action and ask our leaders and the global corporations that are supporting the response with insufficient resources, the organization of the Global Citizen in over 130 countries around the world have adopted tens of thousands of actions in support of the response.

At this critical moment in the history of the Global Citizen is also inviting the philanthropists to come together and support the efforts of the immediate response to the COVID-19 as part of the efforts of the organization Give While You Live. For the investor, the person responsible for the change, and the leaders of the foundations that are now being asked to update their contributions, and to invest very quickly into related efforts, such as stronger health care systems, and the development of a vaccine.

In the last three weeks of the series Together At Home featured performances from artists such as Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, a Common young man, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, I., E. A., Anthony, Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Houghamong others, in support of the campaign by WHO and the Global Citizen.

The commitment of our supporters and partners in the business are going to COVID-19 a Solidarity Response to a Fund-that is, WHO in order to support and equip health-care professionals on the front line in the world, with masks, costumes, and other equipment is critical, and local charities that provide food, shelter, and medical care to those who need it the most. These groups were selected to ensure that they are helping the communities affected by the COVID-19.

For more information about Global Citizen and the campaign for his support of the Solidarity and Response in support of the WHO, please go to globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the #GlobalCitizen.

To find out more about the response of the WHO on the pandemic, and the COVID-19 in Solidarity and Response Fund, please go to the website and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.