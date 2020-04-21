Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga, the festival promotes the music of the union solidarity and

The producer of the music of Jehovah Guimaraes, 64, saw his great idol, Paul McCartney live for the first time in 1990, in Rio de janeiro, when the “Macca” has made its debut in Brazil. Since then, there have been seven concerts in different cities in brazil, Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, Vitória, Curitiba, brazil, and in Rio again, for the beatlemaníaco. Now, he will need to set up another meeting with Paul, this time in a different way.

The author of “Yesterday”, “Blackbird”, “Helter Skelter” and “Hey Jude,” just to name four of dozens of gems that are created by now, lord, from Liverpool, is one of the attractions of a “One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the House”), who will bring together artists of the calibre of Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Billie Joe Armstrong, of Green Day, Alanis Morisette, the young, and to celebrate the feeling of pop Was Eilish and Lady GaGa it has served as a kind of curator of the event, which was born out of a partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO), the NGO, Global Citizen.

The mega-event, as well as serving as a tribute to those health care professionals who work in eradicating the new coronavirus, will collect donations for the Fund in Response to the Solidarity), an initiative of the world health organization to combat the multi-Covid-19 and will be broadcast to hundreds of countries on the basis of 15 hours (eastern time). Each of the artists, of course, will make your particular show from the inside of your home.

As it is Jehovah, Guimarães, awaiting for Paul McCartney. “I’m never sick of listening to Paul and the Beatles. Every time I watch it, I listen to a disc, I can see a video of the song, it touches me in a different way,” says the producer. “Tomorrow, I’m going to wait for Paul, with pleasure, this guy wrote the soundtrack of my life,” added the fan.

Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in! 💕 https://t.co/v4owoA8QdM — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 14, 2020

The producer acknowledges that its interest is the same as for the show, Paul, but the fact that the line-up is consistent with what is produced nowadays, and also you have to include all the latest news in the pop universe. In addition to the appeal of the music, Guimarães, believes that the arts and culture in general, in addition to the people milling around in the same chain: “This is the best bid, bringing people together to work toward a common goal, such as at the festival of the future”.

Character-charity

“One World: Together At Home and it is being called the internet’s “Live Aid for the 21st century”. To make this connection, you need to go back 35 years in time, to be exact on the 13th of July, 1985. On that Saturday, for the the biography of the rock music world has gained a chapter that is still reflected by its historical importance. In a project unprecedented – and unbelievable – Bob Geldof, musician and organizer of the project, was able, with a little help from friends and friends of friends, to fill two stages of Live, in London, england, and John F. Kennedy, in Philadelphia), concerts, concurrent, and pass them on to the nearly two billion people, and with all the technological resources available to you.

Bob Dylan, with the participation of the luxurious of Keith Richards and Ron Wood, Led Zeppelin (with Phil Collins on drums), The Who, Queen, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Elton John, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Elvis Costello, B. B. King, Madonna, Duran Duran, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and dozens of other artists, purchased the idea, Geldof, who had a goal to raise money to combat the famine in Ethiopia.

The singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Others, at the age of 25 at the time, there is little information had come to the city of Rio de Janeiro to start a career in the band of Hanoi-Hanoi, and saw a few shows on the TV. “I don’t remember all of the shows, but I do remember a lot from the presentation of Eric Clapton. This is the ‘Live Aid’ was a him, and he was kind of at a loss. I remember Bob Geldof, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, too,” he said.

Decades later, Bob Geldof has launched his ambitious project, which is set for the 13th of July as the World Day of Rock”, Others celebrate the idea of “One World: Together At Home, which is consistent with the proposed ‘Live Aid’ and many other festivals and charity that have happened since, that George Harrison launched his “Concert for Bangladesh” considered to be the first show with the humanitarian goals in the history of rock music. “All of the artists are internationally recognized; they will have to set a good example to help this cause,” says the guitarist.

On that Saturday in July is 85, the cartoonist, Camille, Luke, was in his mother’s home in Caratinga, in the Eastern part of the Mine, where he still lives. At the age of 22 years old, in love with rock music, the young man was eager to see Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and the other idols on the TV. “Was the reunion of Led Zeppelin for the first time after the death of John Bonham. The ‘Live-Aid ” is a landmark show for me, an event like this is very large. It was really cool,” he says. Soon, the comic promises to follow up some of the shows, even out of curiosity: “there are a lot of new people, isn’t he?”.

The transmission

In Brazil, One World: Together At Home,” will be broadcast by the channel Globoplay (access in Brazil and in the United States of america) and Multishow (cable TV-channel Music and post-mortem takes place at the Forum) – from 15, with performances by Adam Lambert, Burna Boy, Kesha, Maluma, and Matthew McConaughey, among many other attractions.

At 21, come on the scene and the performing artists, such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga. The international broadcast will be the presentation of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. In Brazil, the exhibition will be led by James Leifert. Soon after, the “early morning Hours”, the Globe displays in the shows as a whole.