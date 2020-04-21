Prix LVMH cancels with the seventh edition, and creates a fund for young artists



All the major players in the luxury with the help of young designers, as can be seen, the two approaches lanunciadas is the last week for the Prize, LVMH, and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI). Launched at the end of 2019 at the latest, the seventh edition of the prestigious competition, which is organised by a group of French luxury to the creators of the emerging markets, has been cancelled due to the crisis of the new coronavirus. But, the gift will be directed to the eight finalists who have been selected, such as a fund will be created to the designers-winners of the award.

The winners of the Prize for LVMH TO 2020 – LVMH

Due to the multi-COVID-19 in the final of the seventh edition of the Prize for LVMH young fashion designers, which was to be held on June 5, 2020, at the Foundation Louis Vuitton, has been cancelled. The Prize for LVMH this year, will be allocated to the eight edition of the 2020, to be chosen by a committee of experts to reach the semi-finals of the 27th and the 28th of February, in the year 2020. SAdoação of € 300,000 to be divided equally among the finalists”, stated the organizers in a press release.

The urgency is so great for brands that the young particularly weakened by the current economic crisis, it is the giant of the luxury you decided to go one step further. “The Prize, LVMH has set up a fund to help young designers, who will be accompanied by a donation of a Prize for the Karl Lagerfeld for 2020”, the company said. To donate to the winner who had already received the “special award” amounted to € 150,000 in the past year.

“These funds will be allocated to all of the designers and brands that have earned the Prize for LVMH Prize, the Karl Lagerfeld, the Award in the seven years, and under the presentation of a case. The methods will be communicated at a later date”, as stated by the group.

“In this difficult environment, the fund of assistance to youth fashion designers that allows us to fulfill the mission of the master of the Prize, LVMH, to provide support to the winners of the previous editions,” said Delphine Arnault, who is responsible for the prestigious competition, which last year, awarded the prize to south africa’s Thebe Magugu, and the israeli-Hed Mayner.

The The CNMI has announced the creation of a fund to support young fashion designers in italy, using the Camera’s in Fashion by the Fashion Trust, a non-profit organization, founded in 2018, in order to support young artists based in the gifts and guidance, and follow-up.

The Camera Is Still In Fashion By The Fashion Trust it will raise funds to help the next generation of “Made in Italy” product small businesses in the fashion industry. The aim is to support them in the face of the difficulties that are generated by the spread of the COVID-19″. The project is part of the initiative of solidarity launched by the house a few weeks ago: “Italy,” we are with you” #TogetherForTomorrow”.

At the same time, Camera, Fashion, Fashion-the Trust will hold “a series of to learn for young designers, with valuable tips from the experts on a range of topics,” said also of the CNMI in a press release.