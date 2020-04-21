Selena Gomez says she has decided to open up her life to fans, after rumors get out of control.”

The singer and Selena Gomez (Photo: Playback Instagram)

Selena Gomez, 27, has become as open about their personal issues because they want to control you, the fans, know about his life. In an interview with the magazine Interview, and the singer says that he decided to be honest about their mental health and her struggle with lupus, and her relationships, after all, it seems his life is getting “out of control”.

“The way in which the media tried to explain some of the things that made it all seem like a very bad thing, when in reality, there is nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to get away, or for me to fall in love with. I had to get myself to open it because people were taking out of my narrative of the context, and it was killing me,” says Gomez.

In January, the singer was “Rare”, their first album in five years, indicating whether it is her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Single, she says, ” you sometimes doubt if you will be in a loving relationship again. “Some days I wake up and think, ‘I’m going to be alone forever”. But after that, it’s 15 minutes, and then I say to myself, ‘I know that there is someone for everyone”, I said to channel the Genius of the YouTube video.

At the beginning of April, in a live-in with girlfriend Miley Cyrus in “Western-Minded”, Gomez also revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I had the knowledge that I had problems with several of the depressions and anxiety for so many years,” said Gomez. “I was one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States, and the McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years and years of going through many different things, I realized that I was bi-polar.”