Shazam! 2 premiere delayed to the month of November in the year 2022

In addition to the The Batman, Shazam! 2 it also has had its debut delayed from June to The 4th of November 2022. The production had a date change due to a stoppage in production because of the multi-coronavirus.

Warner home video has made the announcement[via[viaTHR]along with the change of the release date of the movie land of the The Flashwho now will take place on the 3rd of June in the year 2022, instead of the 1st of July.

Shazam! 2 you have the premiere planned for after the release of her film, land of the Adam’s Negativerostill scheduled for December 2021. In a recent interview, Dwayne Johnson he said that Adam Black also you should not have a direct connection with the Shazam!but you will be responsible for introducing the world to the Justice society of Americawith heroes like the Spectre, the Sandman, the Lord, Fate, and Green Lantern, and the Flash of the original. At certain times of the comic book, both Adam and Dark as this program has already been part of the team.

There are still no details revealed on the follow-up of the Shazam!but in both, the protagonist Zachary Levi as the director of the By David F. Sandberg you have the expected return.

The effects of coronavirus on pop culture

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.