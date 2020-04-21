SHOCKING video shows just how violent is the new hero in the Marvel comics

It is clear that there is a financial incentive too obvious for Disney to make more movies for Deadpool and the films they will probably come up at some point. The concern of the fans, however, is that Disney chooses to take an approach that is most familiar to the anti-hero, ruining much of what made the first two movies are fun and entertaining.

In addition to the tone and violent for the fun of Reynolds, the other major element of the success of the Asgard 2 is that it is the performance of Josh Brolin as the title character Cable comic book from Marvel comics. To the extent that the quarantine of the coronavirus happening to you and around the world, it continues releasing new material to help distract the population more and more tired, Brolin has released a video from the set of the Asgard 2 is on Instagram, experimenting with a scene of a violent struggle of a Cable with you, because, as you can see below, at the end of the story.

In the video, Brolin is certainly a fun one. Among other things, the video shows just how much hard work is put in to the choreography of the fight scenes in the film, while Brolin has a number of movements controlled by someone off-camera.

See also: