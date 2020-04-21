“SIC a Wife | Jennifer Aniston wears the same one in cream for the face since the age of 15!

JEAN-PIERRE LACROIX

At the age of 50 years Jennifer Aniston you still have a skin that is enviable. And by the looks of it, the care of the skin is the same as a few years ago.

The hollywood actress confessed to the magazine Glamour they use the same cream for the face since it is 15 years old. “I am a creature of habit. It’s consistent, and it never fails me“told you about the cream hidratande of the day Aveeno.

This cream is not for sale in the Uk, but it is possible to order it through a couple of platforms, such as the Amazon for about 24 euros.

In regards to her beauty routine, the actress has confessed that he still regrets only that we didn’t start using sunscreen early.