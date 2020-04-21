Spider-man 3 shouldn’t be put off by the multi-coronavirus

Even though you have taken your production to a standstill because of the multi-coronavirus, Spider-Man 3 you should not have to have its premiere postponed. The information comes from an anonymous source on the set, and it was published by the Heroic Hollywood.

According to the source, the delay of the filming must not adversely affect the first performance scheduled to take place in July of 2021, and in the studio, yet don’t want to change the date of the release.

The production of the new long-teioso was scheduled to begin in July, in the towns and cities of the United States, is considered to be the new epicenter of the hiv pandemic. It was reported earlier, the film would be the camerawork is marked in the Los Angeles, New York city, and Atlanta, georgia.

Without an official name is revealed for the time being, the third film in the ground, Spider-Man has a premiere scheduled for The 16th of July 2021and will include the production of Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios), and the Amy Pascal (Sony; Pascal Examples).

The effect of Coronavirus on pop culture

The COVID-19 it is a new mutation in the family of coronavirus that is spreading at alarming rates, as of December 2019 at the latest. China was the first country to be a victim of the epidemic, with infections and deaths, are confirmed in all the provinces. Since then, the virus has been confirmed on four different continents, including South America, where Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Films such as Peter Rabbit 2, 007 – No Time To Die and A Quiet Place, Part II they have had their debuts delayed because of the outbreak.