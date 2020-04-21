Superman and Spider-Man have animated films on TV today

The super heroes are going to break into the movies, on TV this Tuesday (may 21). One of them is the Teioso, which is fine for Spider-Man in the Afternoon Session, of Globo TV, at 14h57.

With Tobey Maguire in the lead role, the story brings the origin of the hero from the Marvel comics, who becomes a student of a protector of the innocent, with all the powers of an arachnid.

DC Comics will also have their time in the day Batman Vs. Superman’: Is The Origin Of The Justice. The film will be shown on the Warner Channel at 22: 30.

The story brings you to the first meeting of the leaders of the Justice League of america. In the story, the Man-Bat thinks Kal-El is a threat to the planet Earth, and so he will engage you in a battle without precedent.

Here are some other highlights on this Tuesday:

Charlie’s angels – full throttle – FX | 16h25

The adaptation of the classic tv series that has all three of the officers investigating the theft of a file on the system for the protection of the witness.

My Reputation Of a Bad Telecine Touch | 17h20

The cinebiografia-of-Erasmo Carlos, showing various important events in his life and music as he did for Roberto Carlos, and the formation of the jovem Guarda (Young generation.

The Mummy returns – Megapix | 18h05

Once again, Rick (Brendan Fraser) and his family as they deal with Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), the mummy’s first feature film, which was restored by a descendant of an old love from the monster.

The man-ant, And The Wasp – Movies-Premium | 19h55

In the second, the long soil, the character of Marvel, he needs to help out with the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) enter in the Realm of the Quantum to save Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Frozen – An Adventure in the Freezing – Disney-Channel | 20: 30

Princess Elsa (Bruklin Menzel) flees Arendelle for not knowing how to deal with their powers, which makes her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) to retrieve it.

The Space Between Us – HBO Family | 21h41

The film brings to the life of a human being who is born on Mars, but decided to come back to Earth with the purpose of finding out the truth about her origins.

