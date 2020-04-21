Taika Waititi tells you a sad news for the fans of The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian is one of the new series of the most successful of Disney+. The show is created by Jon Favreau brought in different directors to direct his episode in between them, it was Taika Waititithat in addition to the address of the last episode, although he has lent his voice to the droid from the battle of the IG-11. However, we unfortunately don’t get to see the director again, working on the second season of The Mandalorian.

In the last week, Taika Waititi has made a-live, where you’ve watched Thor: Ragnorok with the fans, and to answer a number of questions. It has shown that it is not in the second year of The Mandalorian, as it were, with a tight schedule due to the recording of the videos about the football-Next Goal Wins. The second season of The a Mandalorian is expected to arrive in November, and the officers who will take part in the production are Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Rick Famuyiwa, and Carl Weathers.

According to a story on the site, the Comic Book, by 2019, Taika Waititi, gave an interview and commented about how it was to direct the series based in the Star Wars universe. It began: “this Is one of those experiences where you know it’s not going to happen, then you didn’t even bother to dream it. So, when you show up, you’re like, ” oh, this is a dream come true, I don’t even know who I was. And if you made it a reality.”

He added: “it Was a very surreal and strange. We shot the whole thing in a style that is very similar to the original movies. It keeps the history of the universe. And so, you know, we had a lot of practical effects, and the very design of creation. And all of that – just to be on the set with all these things, there’s nothing like that”.

The Mandalorian is in the starring by Pedro Pascal, the cast also includes Gina Carano, Giacarlo was Replaced by Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, and Emily Swallow. The plot shows a bounty hunter that breaks the rule of the clan, and he now has to protect the life of a beautiful, cute and powerful creature known only as The Kid.

