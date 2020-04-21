The 54 musicians took part in the Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne, see you all

The latest album from Ozzy Osbourne, “Ordinary Man”, he called attention to his list of guest appearances. Names such as Slash, Tom Morello, Post Malone and Elton John took part in the album, which also featured producer Andrew Watt (guitar), Duff McKagan on bass and Chad Smith on the drums on all the tracks.

However, it is practically not seen any comments about the other musicians involved in the “Ordinary” Man.” And, by the way, out of curiosity, on the list of credits is huge, as well as some curious details on the part of the copyright.

The pitch of the songs, all the songs have been done by the quartet of Ozzy osbourne, Andrew Duff and Chad. However, almost all of them have had the help of some of the composer to the external, the only exception to this is the “Straight To Hell”, that was designed by all four musicians.

In the majority of cases, the aid comes from the Law, “over There,” Tamposi, a professional in the area of composition, he has worked with a number of names in pop such as Kelly Clarkson, Beyonce, BTS, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, and One Direction in addition to the headliner, Gary Clark Jr, and others. To the great success of her career is “Stronger”, de Kelly Clarkson, and “Havana,” and “Miss”), both of Camila Cabello.

See, below, who is credited as the author of the music of the “Ordinary Man”:

1. Straight To Hell

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Andrew Watt.

2. All My Life

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Andrew, Watts, and Alexandra Tamposi.

3. Along with

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Andrew, Watts, and Alexandra Tamposi.

4. Ordinary Man (feat. Elton John)

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Andrew Watt, Elton John, and Billy Walsh.

5. The Under-The-Graveyard

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Andrew, Watts, and Alexandra Tamposi.

6. Eat Me

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Andrew, Watts, and Alexandra Tamposi.

7. Today Is The End

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Andrew Watts, and Alexandra Tamposi.

8. Scary Little Green Men

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Andrew, Watts, and Alexandra Tamposi.

9. Holy Is Tonight

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Andrew, Watts, and Alexandra Tamposi.

10. “It’s A Raid (feat. The Post Malone)

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, Alexandra Tamposi, Billy Walsh, Louis, Bell, and Post Malone.

11. A Take-What-You-Want – Post-Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

Songwriters: Ozzy Osbourne, Andrew Watt, Louis Bell), Post Malone, Mr Webster, and William Walsh.

The “Take-What-You-Want” deserves a mention, since it was released, originally, for the Post-Malone, on the album “Hollywood”s Bleeding” (2019). The music was also used in the “Ordinary” Man,” and this is the only one on the album that does not bring with Duff McKagan and His Church. As Andrew Watt has also made the drive to Malone’s credit he’s kept it.

The musicians that are involved in Ordinary, Man-Ozzy Osbourne

The list of musicians credited on the recording of “Ordinary Man” is the one that generates curiosity. All in all, there were 55 musicians have been associated with the record, including Ozzy Osbourne.

In addition to the shares which have already been mentioned, and the backing band, it is interesting to notice that the pop singer Charlie Puth, for example, recording the keyboard in “Straight to Hell”. Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy osbourne, recorded backing vocals for several tracks. Violinist Lizzie Ball, best known for works with Jeff Beck, Brian Wilson, and others, are also appearing with other musicians in the studio.

At other points, curious about the rock stars that are involved in the “Ordinary Man”, are listed as follows:

Tom Morello did not participate in the only “Scary” Little Green Man” from the album of Rage Against the Machine also played in “It’s a Raid,” one of the songs, with the Post-Malone;

Charlie Schein has also recorded guitars for the new album, in addition to Andrew, Watts, and special guests jimmy page and Tom Morello;

Andrew Watt took over many of the functions in the “Ordinary” Man.” In addition to the production and the guitar, he has recorded the keyboards on nearly all the tracks (except for “Straight to Hell” and “Goodbye”), down in the “Today-is-the-End”, the piano on the title track (most likely overdubs and electronic programming. He was also responsible for the arrangements for the classical instruments of the string, and choir, as well as the pictures!) on the back cover;

In addition to Duff McKagan, and Andrew Watt, the bass was also recorded with Michael Dore, Nicholas Garrett, and Peter Snipp;

Louis, the Bell is also referred to as the producer of the album, next to Andrew Watts. He plays the keyboards on “It’s a Raid.”

Below is a list of all the musicians involved in the “Ordinary Man”: