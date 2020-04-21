The essential accessory for your quarantine masks

In the last year, several celebrities have used the masks as a fashion accessory. Brands such as Fendi, Off-White, or Gucci they sold the accessories, and now it is to be an instrument of protection is needed in the fight against the Covid-19.

One of the more sought after it is Airinumrecommended by many celebrities, it will continue to sell the masks for their protection.

The homes of haute couture is, right now, to help in the fight against the new coronavirus. The Louis Vuittonhas offices in France, raised for the production of masks, no surgical instruments for the allied health professions. Aprons in hospitals, too, are to be produced in the mark, and it will be given to six hospitals in the paris suburbs.

The Prada, the Italian brand has a specific plant to produce the material of the protection at the end of march. 80 thousand, aprons, doctors, and more than 100 million face masks to be given to health care professionals in the area of the region.

The british brand Burberry also, to make the masks that will be handed over to the National Health Service in the country. In the factory, in gabardines, that the brand holds, is to put on clothes, masks, non-surgical, for the patients in the hospitals and in the United Kingdom.

It still doesn’t have a mask for facial protection?

Taking advantage of the topic, here’s a recipe from Mary Knight to make a mask at home.

What you have to do is:

Cut two pieces of cotton fabric 18×20 cm

Score of 5.5 cm at the top and at the bottom of the fabric;

Fold the two squares of fabric in half, iron, and noted;

Make a small hem on the wrong side of the fabric, the only one of the sides of the two fabrics;

Put it on each side for a stretch of about 15 cm, from the side of the “right” of the fabric;

Touch one of the two fabrics, pin, and make a seam all the way around (leave a small opening in the middle);

In the end, cut off the corners, trim the fabric back and to the opposite side.

Here is the video for you to be aware of all the details.