The five lines of the activist Greta Thunberg that anticipated crises, such as the coronavirus

With a 17-year-old, the Swedish Greta Thunberg became famous for leading a strike in the schools to fight global warming. Since then, it has been placed on the the use of the power a clean, animal welfare, and many other causes, political and environmental issues.

In this instance, became a point of reference in the social networks and was the guest-of-honour to speak at a number of events of concern to the international community. In the past year, she has been chosen as the “Person of the Year” by Time magazine, making him the youngest man ever to be nominated in this category.

Young wisdom

But you have Asperger’s Syndrome, a state of the autistic spectrum, and has said in interviews that he believes that the disorder to help you cope with the situation with more logic. It is for this reason or not, we have a number of reasons to pay more attention to their speech.

It is to look at the facts with great clarity and, in his interviews and speeches, could you anticipate the trends that have confirmed very shortly after. The following table shows the five statements that have everything to do with the economic crisis that the world is going through.

“We, who do not belong to the group of risk, we have a huge responsibility. Our actions can be the difference between life and death for many of the other”

In this instance, if you put him in isolation because he believes that he had symptoms of a COVID-19 there is a more-or-less a month after coming back from a trip to Central and eastern Europe. As it was the only light strokes, and she has not gone for any tests to confirm the infection and is now recovering.

However, in social networks, she got a wake-up call to the young people, who, like her, may have signs of light or you feel nothing at all, but to transmit the disease to people in the at-risk group. This is precisely what has been happening in the locations that you ignore the recommendations to get into the house, which now account for the greatest number of cases and deaths.

“What I’m saying to you is that there is no hope. I’ve seen it. But it doesn’t come from the government and corporations. It comes from the people.”

In a speech delivered at the Conference on the Climate held in 2019 (COP25), But I did not know that many of the actions, in solidarity with those most affected by the COVID-19 don’t say good-bye the government.

In the midst of difficult economic times, and health care, a lot of people have given you an example to help those who have less privilege in that period of time. But before I do that, I said, that is the hope in times of crisis, it comes from the people. “The leaders of the world have not kept their promises. They have vowed to protect our rights, and they did not do it”

In the speech, But denounces Brazil and four other countries, why don’t you do your part to fight global warming. In the current economic crisis, Jair, jair bolsonaro, the head of State, continue to hamper more than help.

In addition to removing the rights of workers, as it ignores the recommendations of the board of Health, is urging people to go back to the streets, and also advocates publicly for the re-opening of the business. The brazilian leader has often been criticized by national and international authorities due to its policy at that time.

“Did you just speak in the next, all with the same bad ideas that brought you in this mess, even when it’s the only reasonable thing to do is to pull the emergency brake

In the speech, in his speech at COP24, in 2018 at the earliest, when you haven’t even heard talk of a new coronavirus, it is anticipated that the world is going to need to re-think the way it works at all, after the pandemic. The emergency stop, after all, and he was pulled forcibly by a virus that’s invisible.

“We are at the beginning of a mass extinction, and to all of you (politicians) talk about is money, and the tales of the growth of the economy.”

At the Climate Summit of the united nations in New York, But it ended up by anticipating that the crisis imposed by the hiv pandemic, the leaders of the world would have to stop economic growth to prioritising people’s lives.

We could quote dozens of phrases that have a lot to do with this, and many other crises. By reviewing each and every one of them, we came to the conclusion that the leaders of the world should start to listen more closely to what Actually Thunberg has to say about it.