The journal of the Disease. Our-Lady-of-Windows

The journal of the Disease,

April 20

Our Lady of the Windows, yes.

All in the hopes that the emptiness is even more empty.

Deprived of the thing you are afraid of.

Shades such as Louis Vuitton, $ 199.

In the box is yellow, very elegant.

There is a bag of the same name-Louis Vuitton luggage.

It advertises the jewelry, but it is a mask, brown, one size-M.

The size M of the medium or Barriers.

Imagine the size of the M.

The size of the Fear.

Our Lady of the Windows on the way out, they pray to one without moving my mouth.

It is only with the eyes.

“The crooked walk of the great men, and the rivers,

Bent, but to his destination.”

Nietzche went mad, and martelava with my head on the wall to see if it was good.

This is not a biography, it is an invention.

I would imagine you open the walls with my head to finally see the next-door neighbor.

The Portuguese in the clothes he left of the mean, median, and happens to be afraid of.

Clothes, with the size of the fear.

“this is the best, the courage,the

they are not afraid of ways to be crooked.”

Don’t be afraid of the paths are bent.

Hannibal Rouen, at 93 years of age.

He was frequently in the hospital recently for a fall, and urinary tract infections.

On one of these trips found covid-19.

Stayed for 15 days in the hospital.

He survived, and returned.

When he came back to the house, and the neighbors were on the balcony.

He was greeted with applause.

Can be by the way wrong, to get to your destination? Yes.

You can walk in a straight line to the wrong place? Of course.

Applause for the aesthetic and a round of applause for the one who will survive.

I think the clapping at the movie theater.

I applaud it because it is beautiful, and I applaud it because it is strong, I applaud you because it made me think, I applaud you because sobreviveste.

The masks, also with a shower of silver and gold.

Face masks with features for the price of a car.

In a card written by hand to say: “I am thankful for the fresh air for fresh ideas.”

A movement of the people, will thank you.

A woman with a card in the front of my legs: I’m thankful for my mother.

One man wearing a hat to a cowboy, bare-chested, tattoos all over the place.

Holding up a poster where he wrote: ‘I Am grateful for the free porn on the internet.

A placard in the neck of a dog with three balls in front of him.

The sign says: I am thankful to have three balls to play with.

A young oriental, I’m thankful for all of the patients were still alive in Vietnam.

I can see that the white of the wall remains white.

A daily chore in the rain: to see if the water is not clear and the white.

“The authorities of the Big Apple let him go, more than 1400 detainees from the beginning of march:”

A Province of Ecuador, there were hundreds of deaths during the first two weeks of April.

Yesterday’s concert: each performer in his own house.

Mick Jagger sings, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

Not always you get to what you want. A good executive summary.

The other synthesis is possible: you’re alive, and sometimes you get to what you want them to be.

The drummer of the Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts is in the house with no battery in it.

He performed with the band on the bags that are in front of you.

And on the couch.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

It’s near a hospital, in São Paulo, there are the sirens of the ambulance.

And also, the horns from cars, it is not allowed to pass to the emergency services.

Patients are stuck waiting in traffic or at a political one.

The horns and sirens, they compete for a place at the center of the air.

You can’t always have what you want, dear.

In the United States, the images of the homeless in the parking lot of the car.

Lying down on top of both numbers and letters.

Mick Jagger shouts, and Charlie Watts, are already old, looks like a nut on the back of the luggage battery.

How to clap your hands to the one who is not a survivor?

When it rains and then it stops. Intermittent rain and a light.

They asked her why she continued to write in yiddish.

All that you would be able to read in the language that had been lost in the death camps.

Isaac Singer replied that he was writing in the shadow of them.

Tatatatatatatatatatatata.

The sound of what, in the midst of the boredom?

Something that started out in the world, the next-door neighbor.

The eye out into the trees, the ground, wall, white, stone tell; plenty of shade, and two dogs.

———-

Index

The journal of the Disease, and The crazy religious to shut the entire family in the house

The journal of the Disease. The white paint on the wall

The journal of the Disease. In the second century, began in xi’an