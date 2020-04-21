The Strokes and Dua Lipa, jump to the top of the uk singles chart

The Strokes and Dua Lipa they have little in common, and that is why they are offering a “race” is very interesting on the uk singles chart.

As he told the RESPONSEthe two are vying for the number one spot on the lists, which will be released on the 17th of April with their new album. In The New Abnormal and Future Nostalgia they represent, respectively, the indie, and pop it in the search at the top.

By the time of the publication of the original material, the difference is very small. Only about 250 of the sales shall be divided between streamingsales of physical and downloads), separated on the disk, with the Two Lipa, holding the lead initially, after you have been in the first place, on the 10th of April.

The advantage of the Two has been principally in the streaming. Since the Strokes are at the front in terms of sales, both physical and online — to date, the only album of the band to achieve in the first place First Impressions of Earth (2006). So, for those who are going to the fans?

The Strokes

The sixth album in the career of the band, led by Julian Casablancas it was produced by the legendary Rick Rubinknown for the studio, the Shangri-La in Malibu, and it has worked with names such as Slayer, Johnny Cash, Adele, Linkin Park, Kanye West, Metallica and more and more. In spite of the success of the work, Julian has already made it clear that the disc isn’t even close to being his favorite.

It is worth noting that the band should have performed at the festival and Lollapalooza Brazil last weekend, but the event was postponed to December due to the new Coronavirus. The Strokes have been confirmed for the next edition.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa came up with all on their eponymous debut album in the fall of 2017, by the time of the “New Rules” one of the biggest anthems of female empowerment.

In this new series, the singer defied the standards of pop music and brought the sounds of the disc, and the dance music in the past, and focusing on the bass lines, the powerful, the verses, gooey, and funky guitar funkeada. You can also read our full review here.