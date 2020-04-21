Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started, the following – Vogue

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
21


Tik Tok (Photo: Playback/ Tik Tok)

Tik Tok (Photo: Playback/ Tik Tok)

On the side of the Zoom, the Tik Tok has been one of the most downloaded applications in the world in quarantine, and if you do finally get given the chance to experience it, here we have top 10 tips for what are the best profiles to follow,, and are the best dancinhas to copy it. Which is dominated by generation-Z, the app can be used to professional people and to have fun, a lot of people – from models to fashion-conscious shoppers, past the singers, and actresses, such as Hailey, and Justin Bieber, who viralizaram on the social networks. It is how to go about the routine of the Macarena, or Soulja Boy, you know, the color when it comes to music, but it’s a bit more complex, with a touch of humor. Have fun with it!

@haileybieber

10 dance of the TikTok, for you to copy at home (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

@gioewbank

10 dance of the TikTok, for you to copy at home (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

@officialreesetiktok

10 dance of the TikTok, for you to copy at home (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

@jlo

10 dance of the TikTok, for you to copy at home (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

@charlidamelio

10 dance of the TikTok, for you to copy at home (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

@babybella777

10 dance of the TikTok, for you to copy at home (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

@lizzo

10 dance of the TikTok, for you to copy at home (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

@arianagrande

10 dance of the TikTok, for you to copy at home (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

@sabrinasato

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

@chiaraferragni

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following

Tik Tok in quarantine for 10 profiles to get started with the following ” (Photo: Playback/ TikTok)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.



READ MORE:  10 romantic movies to watch with your crush at the quarantine, and Life & Arts
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here