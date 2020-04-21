Together At At At At At Home, the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and the best part of the festival online

19/04/2020 – By Veronica Raner

Lady Gaga sings to Charlie

The curator of the festival, he appeared at ease sitting at the piano in his house, and the show, both literally and non-literally. Her (34) in the submitted version of the “The Smile”music , Charlie Chaplin (1889-1977) the first letter of the John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons. The singer showed off are already known for craftsmanship if it is accompanied by the piano.

Her warning about the reality of the

Queen Bey (38) he did not sing, but it was the artist, who has been the most accurate at the time of sending a message. “The american black belong, in proportion as it is that the task force did not have the luxury of working from home. The african-american communities that have been severely affected by this crisis. Those of you who’ve had the medical conditions pre-existing conditions will have a risk that is even greater. This is a virus that is killing off black people in the United States is in an extremely high”, said the singer was showing off the fact that the “one-world-uk-in-house, is highly questionable.

The Rolling Stones with a air drums Charlie Watts

Mick Jagger (76), Keith Richards (76), Ronnie Wood (72) Charlie Watts (78) have come together, even in the distance, to touch “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”. The highlight for the ever stylish Charlie Watts, the oldest one in there, sit among the suitcases, and playing on a battery pack for an imaginary. The air drums everyone has always wanted, and I never knew what I wanted to do.

A mother and her daughter, Annie, and Lola Lenox sings Eurythmics

Annie (65), and Lola Lennox (30), a mother and daughter, and together they made one of the best parts of the festival. If the intention was to raise the morale of the people in the house, and to listen to “There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)”success of the Eurythmicsduo uk is formed by the Annie e Dave Stewart in the the 1980’s and In 1990. Performance-beautiful, exciting, and full of the talent of the two. When it’s all go, we may ask you to work together? READ MORE: Paul McCartney Was Eilish, Lady Gaga, and other artists to participate in a solidarity concert

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney he chose the song “Lady Madonna” for his performance as well. The song, which was launched by the The Beatles in 1968, as a tribute to the women who are struggling to be able to pay their bills and feed their children. Before the performance, Paul sent a message to the leaders of the world. “We’re going to tell them that we need to strengthen our health-care systems around the world, so that crises like this from happening ever again,” he said.

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder bought a nice “Lean On Me”of Bill Withersdead at the age of 81 years, on the last day of the 30th of march to get all of that attended to the One World: Together At Home. The younger generation must be aware of the music, the cover, made a couple of years ago in the the series tv “Glee”. “Sometimes in life, we all experience pain and sorrow. But, if we have wisdom, we know that there will always be a tomorrow. Tell me when you’re not strong and I’ll be your friend and help you to move forward,” he says in the letter. On top of that, Stevie is he changed the music “Love”s In Need Of Love Today”the track , from the opening of the sublime album The “Songs In The Key Of Life.” (by the way, is a good choice for this Sunday, if you have ever heard of it or not).

Was Eilish & Finneas

“I love that song, and she’s always in my heart, and it always makes me feel good. I want to make you feel good too,” he said Was Eilish before you sing “Sunny”music , Bobby Hebbthe two brothers Finneasat the grand piano. READ MORE: The encounter between Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and the Dukes of Sussex

Lizzo sings Sam Cooke

Lizzo he left the show, colourful and full of side effects, to just let his voice speak out. The ever-charismatic singer and an american to choose your classic Sam Cooke (1931-1964), referred to in the interpretation Aretha Franklin, “A Change Is Gonna Come” and he changed the lyrics. “There were times when I felt that we were not going to last very long. But now that I know what I am capable of moving forward,” she sang with an organ accompanying it in the background. Thank you for everyone who is working hard to keep us safe, thank you to all those who are staying at home and taking care of. I love you guys, we’re going to get through this together,” he said. The church agrees, and so be it.

‘What A Wonderful World’ featuring Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, at the piano

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they sat together at the piano to sing the classic, “the glass is half full”: “What A Wonderful World”. It seems like a choice to hit, but it was exciting. The harmony of the voices of the couple became the music of Bob Thiele and George David Weiss ‘ context by the voice of the Louis Armstrong you should have gotten to the heart of the most negacionista among the denialist.

Taylor Swift sang a song in tribute to his mother

Taylor Swift he sat down at the piano to play “Soon You’ll Get Bettermusic from the album “Lover” he wrote about the battle of his mother against cancer. In a moment that we collectively pretty much. READ MORE: Beyoncé gets $ 300 million through Uber

Jennifer Lopez

“There’s one thing I’ve noticed, more than anything else during that time, and it’s about how much we need each other,” he said J-Lo before you sing The “People”written for the musical “Funny Girl” and success, in the words of the Barbra Streisand. “People who need people, are the most fortunate in the world,” he sang.

“The Prayer” with Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Lang Lang

That’s not enough to have the us-made dehydrated on the last Sunday of Easter, Andrea Bocelli he returned to the YouTube for One of the World — and brought out a heavy team. To sing “The Prayer”, he added Celine Dionhis partner in this version is the most famous, John Legend, Lang Langwho is chinese, and Lady Gaga. Beautiful, was a little.

