Together At At At At At Home. To see or to review some of the atuaes of the event, which has brought the world home

The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Billie Joe Armstrong, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, or Sam Smith are just some of the many (many) the artists who have worked from their homes in order to help in the fight against the Covid-19, and to pay tribute to the health workers who are fighting every day to heal the world and all the professionals that are out in the streets to keep the company in the fuincionamento. As so many others have left words of comfort, of togetherness or awareness, such as Alicia Keys or Beyonce – on the guest by surprise in the night. The list of artists is extensive, and, in the event you have traveled virtually through different countries and different worlds of music. They all wanted to contribute to the outreach event, and history is organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization. Some of the 120 million euros have been mobilised to help in the fight against the pandemic that is going to change the ways of the world. The curator had his finger on the will, the heart, and the exhilaration of Lady Gaga, who, in the course of the broadcast of the event, was unable to hold back her tears of excitement to see what was happening on the screen. We realize that for publications, ” and that she was going to do in the social media. Lady Gaga – this is now on our own – we also had to hold back the tears. But they also laughed, and Lady Gaga… they gave us the biggest smile of them all. We’ll get to that.

The reign of the “talk show” north-american, led the event. Presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert was the master of the ceremony in solidarity, and they were accompanied by some of the characters caricatures of the famous Sesame Street. There have been testimonials from health care professionals who are on the front line of the struggle, spoke of the name as Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, which, or that of António Guterres, the Secretary-general of the United Nations, and in the words of Oprah Winfrey, Amy Poehler, Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker, Samuel L, Jackson, Awkwafina, David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Heidi Klum, Lupita Nyong’, the, Matthew McConaughey, among others.

Why in the world is the united it is not all right here, we have collected some of the best moments of the night and the music, and the highest values of the union, in the hope and solidarity, have joined the rest of the world into your home.

Lady Gaga has opened up a part of the event broadcast by the television, because there was a segment broadcast on the digital platform. Before singing, the piano, the curator of this historical event celebrates the work of health care professionals, and at the bottom, I left a message for all of us. “I think about it every day, I pray for them every day. Also, I think those of you who are in the house, not knowing when they will be back to normal. What I want to do it, and if you can, it will give you the permission, for a moment, to be able to smile again”. The singer, who played a crucial role in the realization of the event, she sang ‘Smile’ by Charlie Chaplin and made famous in the voice of Nat King Cole. You shiver…, with a smile, of course.

With the completion of a good wave, Stevie Wonder recalled, a friend and songwriter Bill Withers, who we lost recently, and it’s one of the songs is a hymn to solidarity at this time a global one. “We need to help each other if we need help. My friend, Bill Withers has a song is perfect to describe this, and I want us to be reminded of it tonight.” He was ‘Lean On Me’ and ‘Love”s In Need of Love Today’.

Sir Paul McCartney, the lead singer and songwriter of choice for Jimmy Fallon (that we know), she sang the classic ‘the Beatles’, ‘Lady Madonna’. “I am very happy to be here this evening to celebrate the real heroes – the health professionals in the world.” The legendary british musician has appealed to the union as a global way to raise awareness is also to the leaders of the world, so that this doesn’t happen again.

The giants, the Rolling Stones were also in the house – to each his own. Mick, Keith, Ronnie and Charlie, which are divided into four screens, presented in the classic ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’. A wonderful watch for that.

After britain’s David and Victoria Beckham have been a few words of tribute and gratitude to the one who is to be treated and to care for the sick at the risk of the lives in the fight against the Covid-19, came on the stage Sir Elton John, who sang ‘I’m Still Standing” from the garden. The music reinforced the message of thanks, and spoke in glowing terms of the sense of the people who are fighting for us.

And, these days, few months, have felt that the pandemic came to change the ways of the world, the singer Lizzo has chosen a classic by Sam Cooke, that she has a hope that is so, it is a change for the better. He sang ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’, which is one of the actions undertaken by the more emotional of the night, they had a deep desire for the day of the overflowing of the soul, and the voice of the female singer in north america.

Jennifer Lopez has chosen the theme of ‘People’, Barbra Streisand. “If there is one thing that I noticed during that time, more than anything else, it’s just how much we need each other,” said J-Lo before the voice of one of the most luminous and most beautiful of the event. One of the best… I have been to many. Even many of the.

Eddie Vedder, surrounded by candles, and the operation of the keys of an organ in the house, and gave voice to the ‘River to Cross’, is one of the themes of the new album from Pearl Jam, “Gigaton” even though it’s a song that already has a few years old. “Wide awake” through this deepest night,/ Still waiting on the sun,” came the voice of a friend of Eddie’s, which opened the doors of the house, to give you a bit of comfort in the world.

The sun has reached the middle of the night, the voice Was Eilish who was accompanied as always by his brother Finneas. With ‘Sunny’, Bobby Hebb, the singer wanted to lift the spirits of the world with the lightness of the song, which he says has always cozily in the heart.

Speaking of Christy, a man of Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, has done an acoustic version of his track ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’, support has been switched with the pictures of the towns and cities are empty. Once again, it was hard to hold back the tears. Lady Gaga was not able to because as you can see below.

By the way, speaking of Armstrong, and the couple’s Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes has brought us to the wonderful world of Louis Armstrong. The duo is passionate, he sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ on the piano. How wonderful it was.

There has been another duet that will surely have been of help in measures on the part of those who were watching at home. John Legend and Sam Smith have joined the voices on the screen, with the Legend, with the lead song on the piano. The choice fell on a classic, and a classic. They chose “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.

Taylor Swift at the piano, she sang one of the themes of the latest album, which he edited, “Lover.” The american singer has offered us a home ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’.

In the end it was the four voices. Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, and John Legend sang ‘The Prayer’, which is a good few years joined the Celine Dion’s and Andrea Bocelli. Remember? Now, for this moment in history, Legend and Gaga have joined in on the song with musician Lang Lang at the piano. A prayer for the end of the event, sympathetic, and overall, yesterday joined the world in your home.

In the Uk, One of the World: Together, At Home, was broadcast by the Commercial Radio and TV.