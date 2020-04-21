Together, At Home, and was attended by more than 20 mn people

The festival on the online One World: Together At Home it was attended by more than 20 million people in the united states. According to Variety, the data were collected by the Nielsen over 26 radio stations that broadcast the event. In addition to these impressive numbers, the TV show, the event has drawn attention also on the social networking sites to bring in nearly 5 million of the drug in the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Organized by the The Global Citizen and WHOthe event is raised THE$ 127.9 million for health professionals that you are dealing with a coronavirus on a daily basis. Most of the The US$ 55 million it will be dedicated to the The background to the Response of Solidarity Covid-19while about The US$ 73 million they will be donated to local organizations.