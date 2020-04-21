Travis, Scott d, but to a Fortnite

Travis Scott is going to act in the virtual world of the video game Fortnite, a musical journey, entitled the Astronomical (for a similar, evident in the title of his latest album, “Astroworld”), which is in the European Union, we will be able to see over the next few days, 24th and 25th, Friday and Saturday.

The song is going to take advantage of this experience in the Fortnite debut of a new song.

In the world of video games, it is becoming more and more a new source of revenue and is one of the platforms where the members have shown their artwork.