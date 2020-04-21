Trying to be the new ‘Live Aid’, the festival is against the Covid-19 championship shows, and short written – 19/04/2020 – Illustrated

In the 1980’s they had for the ‘Live Aid’, which aimed to raise funds to end hunger in Ethiopia. In the 1990’s, the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert’, a tribute to the lead singer of Queen, who has raised money for the fight against Aids. In 2000, the ‘Live Earth’ was calling attention to global warming. And then, in the year of 2010, Ariana Grande has responded to the bomb attack on the show during the event to benefit One Love for Manchester’.

Now, by the year 2020, it was time for the “One World: Together, at Home.” It’s been about eight hours of music put together to fight off the advances of the new coronavirus, this Saturday (the 18th).

But, on the contrary, the events listed above, the festival is curated by Lady Gaga couldn’t be in public or urban areas. The “One World”, you also don’t have anything close to the overproduction of the bunch.

Her music is not rented out Wembley stadium, or you have positioned your camera in front of a tourist attraction and iconic —as it did with the tenor Andrea Bocelli in the past week, when it stood at the heart of the city.

At this time, all of the more than one hundred performers on the schedule were either in the rooms or living rooms. According to the recommendations of the world health organization for people in social isolation at home to curb the pandemic, the festival has conveyed his equity of an individual.

In comparison to the lives superproduzidas that you are becoming the rule in Brazil’s singers, the region’s inhabitants, the festival, overall it seemed like almost an amateur. In the figures, it is not possible to establish a parallel.

Live Aid had an audience estimated at 1.5 billion dollars. Live Earth, the 2 billion a year. The lives of Linda Mendoza, Jorge & Mateus went up from 3 million hits to the site.

The official channel of the “One World” on YouTube, and the audience, ranged between 550 and 650 thousand people in the course of the main part of the display. But the numbers have to be multiplied many times over, as it is a festival of multi-platform software.

The other channels in the YouTube broadcast, as well as on social networking sites —Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. The channels on the television, open and closed, has also participated in the exhibition, in addition to the streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, and Globoplay in Brazil.

The changes in the networks, such as Twitter, has been significant, with 1.1 million mentions of the event is over on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to counter the “One World” and the epic musicals of the past decade.

When you compare it to these mega-events and fundraising, as well as the lives that are rolling around the internet, except for the last few days, the biggest difference you’ll notice is the fact that the programming of the Concert was pre-recorded. Contrary to what is often thought, the “One World” was broadcast, but did not have the performance to live on.

In addition to the sensations of sound and visual shows, face-to-face, tend to generate a sense of community in the audience —and they are all at the same time and in the same place as his own, along with the experience. The same are unable to be face-to-face with the musicians, the audience, even he could feel that he was, for a few moments, sharing the experiences with those artists.

The only part that seems to have been, in fact, the promotion was the presentation of the event, led by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

The performances were also a lot shorter than I expected. As for Stevie Wonder, he changed to a snippet of “Lean on Me” —a classic from Bill Withers, deceased, recently— with the “Love”s in Need of Love Today” —from his album “Songs in the Key of Life, 1976), the majority of the attendants limited himself to to present only to one song.

Broadcast simultaneously by the three major broadcasting stations in the United States, the festival also seemed to be more focused on the country that is part of a global initiative, as had been advertised. Up there with the participation of artists from several origins, including the brazilian Anitta, a video message, the colombian Maluma, the nigeria’s Burna Boy, and the Italian Andrea Bocelli, but what we saw was a parade of the classics of american music.

Was Eilish chose “Sunny”, (Bobby Hebb, 1963), Lizzo has been “A Change Is Gonna Come” (Sam Cooke, 1964), John Legend, and Sam Smith sang “Stand By Me” (Ben E. King, 1961), and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed “What a Wonderful World” (Louis Armstrong, 1967).

Even the words of Beyonce, one of the artists who do not sing, but they sent a message to the transmission— it was about the situation in the United States. “American blacks are a disproportionately large part of the work which are essential, and you don’t have the luxury of working from home. And in the communities of black people in the us who are suffering severely with this crisis,” she said. “This is a virus that is killing black people on a large scale. […] Please make sure that you to protect.”

In these short videos, and pills with more information on the pandemic, made the performances in both the prime-time show, as well as in the pre-show, which took place in the course of the evening. Musicians, actors, speakers, athletes, and health experts have flooded the transmission of the content of media coverage.

Anonymous has also made the faces with the statements about how they are experiencing social isolation. That scene with the grandparents know that their grandchildren through the window, and all of the people wishing you “happy birthday” on the sidewalk in front of the houses of their families, gave a tone of sentimentality, wrapped up in the hope of the event.

This is the kind of story he was in a warm-up to the main shows, which brought together the recordings of artists such as Ellie Goulding, Michael Buble and Jessie j

And, despite it being an event in aid of raising awareness, some of the bands ended up showing up in the same room —which is likely to show that social isolation has been broken to save your entries. But, if it’s any relief, the others were sure to pass on the alcohol in the gel in front of the camera.

During the show, there were no links to make a donation. The money that the event was intended to raise has been donated to prior to the transfer, big time, and we moneyed. Her music has reached approximately US$ 128 million (R$ 672 million), which will be used for the purchase of agricultural inputs and medical tests, the Covid-19 side in the world.

And she has made it clear that the festival itself had a goal, escapist, in addition to trying to raise awareness of the importance of the world to come together to tackle the disease.

“This information is not a fundraiser. We’re going to take the money out before we go to air, so that when we play live, people will be able to save your wallets, sit back and enjoy the show, they all deserve it,” he said in a video. “It is a love letter to the world.”

Even though it has brought together people idolized in the outside world, the “One World” ended up taking on the face of the TV news —it’s probably the kind of content that is consumed around the globe in the last few weeks— interspersed with the messages and the performances of the artists.

Which was simple, but not quite the spectacle of an epic, of which he’s performing with Elton John and Paul McCartney, were also present at this fund-raising event, took part in the Wembley stadium, 1985).