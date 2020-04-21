Ultimate and-dinosaurs in the snow

On the one hand, more intriguing, this picture suggests that One would be the first movie of Jurassic World to present the dinosaurs in the snow…. Already that Kingdom is Threatened, he finished with the rest of the survivors and the Island Cloud from being released into the world, and it is fitting that this new film will show the people who are living in all kinds of environments, including snowy landscape.

In the second film, Jurassic World offered a sample of the exciting that in the final few minutes, and in the post-credits scene showing dinosaurs popping up in all sorts of places, from the zoo to the beach, and to Las Vegas. In the world of Jurassic World, dinosaurs, meat-eaters are hot-blooded, and the grazing animals are cold-blooded; therefore, all the conditions of winter, you may not be able to protect the people from becoming a snack for the dinosaurs under Control.

After that, the player’s the World has kept of its action, is contained in the Island-Cloud, and nearly half of the Kingdom, and Threatened that occurred in the centre Plot, the hope is that it will Control and enjoy his premise of an open world to give an experience unlike anything else in the franchise so far. The short films of the past year, The Battle of the Big Rock, and directed by Trevorrow, gave us a preview of what it is like in the life of a human post-Great you are in danger, and the results are a good omen for the end of the trilogy.

Jurassic World: One that is marked for the 10th of June, 2021, but it may end up being delayed.