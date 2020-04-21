Watch a performance of the rare for the White Stripes at Coachella music festival in 2003

Continuing the celebration of the twentieth anniversary of Coachella, and the The White Stripes just went up on their YouTube channel with a performance of their participation in the festival. The video is part of a series of Coachella music festival: a 20-Years-in-the-Desert.the original platform.

The images released from the show to the group there in 2003, singing in a band “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground”part of the hard disk The White Blood Cellslaunched in the year 2001.

Watch it below:

There is a clear difference in the structure of the stage of the festival when it was started, back in the early to mid-2000s, for which he was fitted in the latest editions. In fact, you will recall that last year, the rapper Kanye West he gave it to be one of the but from a Friend, for you are not satisfied with the design of the stage at which the organization was offering you? You can read more about that here.

The White Stripes at Coachella music festival

The concert by The White Stripes shown in the video clip above, occurred on the 27th of April, 2003, and has been with the show for the duo at the event. In this show, in fact, that they put all the songs on the album, newly released at the time The Elephantcontains the group’s most successful to date, the classic “Seven Nation Army”. In 2015, however, Jack White he returned to the Coachella music festival and performed her own solo show.

If you haven’t seen it in a documentary Coachella music festival: a 20-Years-in-the-Desert.click here to watch the film that shows the behind-the-scenes in the two decades from the event, including the memorable shows and interviews with the leading names in its history.

It’s also worth checking out the display of the Tame Impala at the Coachella music festival last year, singing “Patience”the track , released in 2019, that has been left out of the final version of the album The Slow Rushpublished by Kevin Parker in the year of. To view it, click here.

The Coachella music festival and 2020 have taken place over the last two weekends, with major attractions such as Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scottbut it has been postponed to October due to the social need to fight a multi-COVID-19.