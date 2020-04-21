Who was Sergio Vieira de Mello, a brazilian, played by Wagner Moura – 16/04/2020

In the film, “Sergio,” which arrives on Netflix on Friday, is dedicated to telling the story of one of the most important figures in the diplomatic world: Sergio Vieira de Mello, who became the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and to have died in a suicide bomb attack against the UN headquarters in Iraq in 2003.

In the version for the first time, he took to the face of the actor Wagner Moura, who is also credited with producing the work and seeing in it the chance to make it to the picture in Terms of the most well-known.

It is a kind of national hero, but I do think that people in Brazil may be interested to know more about who he was, Sergio, and I think that this movie can help with this

Below, we have a little bit of the story of Vieira de Mello, who was set up by the then secretary-general of the UN, Kofi Annan, as “the right person to solve any problem,” and it came to be considered to succeed him in that office.

In the beginning, in France,

Born in Rio de Janeiro on the 15th of march, and, in 1948, Sergio Vieira de Mello, he was the son of Gilda dos Santos and the ambassador, Arnaldo Vieira de Mello, who was one of his inspirations. After graduating from high school, he went to study philosophy at the University of Paris (panthéon-Sorbonne). There, he participated in the movements of may, 1968, against the government of general Charles De Gaulle, and he was even arrested, the factors that led to the military dictatorship, to keep it from coming back to Brazil for another four years.

In the year following Vieira de Mello gave up on the idea of following a career in Brazil after his father, who was retired on a mandatory basis. At the age of 21, and graduated, and he managed to get a seat at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and began a career of 34 years with the UN.

But in the end, he was a diplomat?

It is interesting to note, by the way, that Vieira de Mello is a so-called diplomat and because of the nature of their work in the institution, although he has never represented Brazil abroad.

The missions

Vieira de Mello was pointed out at the UN for his work in the field in humanitarian missions. He has been in the areas of conflict, such as Bangladesh, Sudan, Cyprus, Mozambique, and Cambodia, where he coordinated the repatriation of the more than 300-thousand refugees.

Your mission is of the greatest relevance, standing out even in the movie, the Series, was held in Timor-Leste. From 1999 to 2002, he was part of the government to say that it helped them to recover from the asian country, which had gained its independence, after 24 years in the area of Indonesia.

Following on from the success of the project, and he has been nominated by un secretary general Kofi Annan as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, a position the highest achieved by brazil within the outline of the united nations.

Deployed to Iraq

Sergio Vieira de Mello, has been received by the George W. Bush administration in 2003, just months before heading to Iraq for a mission to the UN Image By: Larry Downing/Reuters)

Vieira de Mello, however, has spent very little time on the job. In view of the order of the Day, he has been appointed as the special representative of the UN Badgá in Iraq, and that he had just become the scene of a war between the United States and the forces of Saddam Hussein.

The mission was cut short after a bomb attack against a Hotel in the Canal, the united nations headquarters in the iraqi capital. At the age of 55 years old, a diplomat, was one of the victims killed in the attack carried out on August 19, 2003, at the side of the 21 other employees in the organization. He had left his partner, economist, argentina, Carolina Larriera, and their two young sons, Laurent and Adrien as a result of her previous marriage, who had 25 and 23 years old at the time of the attack, which killed his father.

The legacy

Today, Vieira de Mello, is remembered by politicians, activists and diplomats for their work at the united nations. In the fall of 2017, and he has been honored to be named to the institution for his years of service and are dedicated to working with refugees. Actress and activist Angelina Jolie is one of the admirers of the work of Vieira de Mello:

I could not imagine such a figure in the leadership of the UN, who did not want to take the chance, to see Sergio Vieira de Mello and send it back to the field

Angelina Jolie

The organization is also designated in 2008, on the 19th of August, the day of the attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad, as World Humanitarian Day in memory of workers who have lost their lives defending the cause of humanity.