“Wonder woman and the 1984” you can’t open in August

Connie Nielsen, an actress who has participated in the “Justice League” and “Wonder Woman” playing the role of the queen of the amazons, Hippolyta, reported feeling uncertain about the premiere of the new feature.

With a premiere date scheduled for August 14, 2019, in movie theaters, Connie Nielsen, afraid of that, “Wonder Woman 1984” had its date postponed again, on account of a pandemic caused by a new coronavirus.

In the movie, the principle, was to have been inaugurated on the 13th of December 2019 at the latest, after a Warner Bros. delayed the release to November 1, 2019, and thereafter, in the first few months of the announcement of the advance, the studio decided that “Wonder Woman 1984”, would be released on the 5th of June 2020, however, the social withdrawal, caused by the COVID-19 and has forced the company to anticipate the release of the long one, with Gal Gadot, for the 14th of August, in the year 2020.

In an interview provided to ABC News, the actress said she doesn’t know about the length of time for the calendar month of the opening, but it is expected that all of the right, and the film’s premiere at the time. He even said that the cure for the new coronavirus, is in the form of the remedy, or vaccine, that is, without a shadow of a doubt, something much awaited by all the world, it has a lot of people waiting for this is due to the pandemic go back to work and start new projects. And he finished by saying that, in the invention, any possible cure, it will be a good thing for all of us.

Patty Jenkins it will again be the director, co-writer and producer of the long-and the creative team there for a Dave Callaham (The Expendables) and Geoff Johns (Stargirl). Wonder woman debuted in the fall of 2017, and went on to earn over$ 223 million, making it the biggest debut for a movie that was directed by a woman. The idea is to develop a film with the heroine and princess of wales was in the works since the end of 1996.