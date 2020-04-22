A series of Express of to-Morrow get new pictures

The series Snowpiercerthe ANDadjusting the TV (HQ) The Perfuranevehad new set of images released, showing the characters on the train where the plot is going on. Check it out:
It is the second adaptation of the COMIC, and the first film In the Express todaycreated by Chris Evans directed by Bong Joon-ho. (The parasite).
The cast counts with Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Snowpiercer his debut May 17, in the united states. The transmission in Brazil is going to be the Netflix.
