Artemis Fowl Release Date Announced with New Trailer

Get ready for a fun, epic, action, supersonic without the need to leave the house in the game, the most beloved in the world. ‘SONIC: THE MOVIE’the release of the February Paramount Pictureswill be available for pre-order nasplataformas digital on the 22nd of April for the Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment.

Fans can purchase the film at Thepple TV, Google Play, Xbox Video and PlayStation Store. The film will also be available for rent on digital platforms beginning from the 29th of AprilThe NET NOW is a Clear, Sky, Apple TV, and Google Play, Hi, Xbox Video and PlayStation Storeand on the 10th of June and will come onto the market all the versions of the Blu-ray disc™ and DVD media.

In the release, and ‘SONIC: THE MOVIE‘ the Platforms are Digital*, Blu-ray is filled with additional material such as deleted scenes from the movie, laughter is guaranteed, and with all the ‘bugs write’, fun facts about the history of the legendary blue hedgehog, a look behind the scenes of Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the comments of the director-as Jeff Said with the voice of the original game, along with Ben Schwartz, a visit to the set of the film, and much, much more!

* * * The availability of digital content varies according to the platform.

‘ SONIC: THE MOVIE’ – Rating: A Free

Available for pre-order on digital platforms on April 22.

Available to rent on digital platforms on April 29th.

Available June 10 on Blu-ray™ and DVD

The DVD ‘SONIC: THE MOVIE’ it includes the movie in standard definition.