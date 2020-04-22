Association Protective of Animals, it asks Me vegan and the skinny on a new film Monet’s

+



Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the Avengers: Deadline (2019) (Photo: Playback)

The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to the public asking for the hero Thor is to be a vegan and go back to being slim in the long-awaited fourth film in the ground for the character ‘Thor ‘ Love and Thunder’, which is to be launched in November 2021.

In his last appearance in the theaters in ‘the Avengers: Ultimatum’ (By 2019), I was out of shape and depressed because of the tragedies experienced by him in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (the fall of 2017 and ” Avengers: Infinite War’ (until 2018).

The actor, Chris Hemsworth working out (Picture: Instagram)

The letter, signed by the executive officer, Lewis Crary, and disseminated through the website Comic Book Resources reminds us that it is the actor Chris Hemsworth, singer of hero, has already said that she is sympathetic to a vegan diets, and it is well-known for its practice of constant physical exercise.

As a personal trainer for Hemsworth, he has become a vegan while filming the first ‘Thor’ and ‘Avengers’ and has developed a particular taste for the beans, and vegetarian burgers,” says the text.

The press release closed by saying: “If Thor is serious about protecting the Earth, going vegan makes a lot of sense to separate animal products from your diet, you could save over a thousand gallons of water, 9 Kg of carbon dioxide, and 2.7 square meters of rainforest per day, as well as in the lives of nearly 200 animals a year!”.

At the moment, the Chief, the director Taika Waititi and actor Chris Hemsworth did not comment publicly on the proposal as suggested by the executive director of PETA. ‘Thor ‘ Love and Thunder’ still counts on its cast with actress Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson.

