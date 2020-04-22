Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, and others, will show the online help

For Igor Miranda, Source: Album

A live charity called Jersey 4 Jersey will take place the next day, on April 22, a Wednesday, from 20h (brazilian time). The online event will be the concerts of Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, SZA, Charlie, Puth, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, and others.

Jon Bon Jovi

Sponsored by the association of New Jersey’s Pandemic Relief Fund, the account for the purpose of raising funds to mitigate the impact on health care, the economy and society of the state of New Jersey, in the United States, in relation to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The region is one of the most severely affected by the Covid-19 all over the u.s. and its territories.

All of the artists that will be participating directly in their homes using video over the internet, but respecting the recommendation of the social carried out by the health authorities.

The online broadcast will be made by Apple, Music, AppleTV and TV stations (WABC-Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV), and radio (1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS FM, WFAN, New York’s Country music 94.7, Alt, 92.3, Q104.3) of the United States of america. The Apple apps are the only way that is available to the public in other countries, check out the live, whereas others would not have to be disclosed.

