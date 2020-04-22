COVID-19 does not reach ‘Star Wars’: Disney wants more episodes of “the Mandalorian” – Today’s

It is not the deceit is the second season of “the Mandalorian” has not yet been released, and Disney is already preparing for the next one.

According to daily Variety, “some time ago”, which is the creator, and Jon Favreau’s (and the director of “Iron Man,” and the new version of “The Jungle Book” and “The Lion King”) you are to plan and write news stories for the third season of the hit series “Star Wars: clone Wars,” which is a part of the offer for the streaming service, Disney+.

The source of the publication is specialized advance, the same is true of the other departments of art and design, you have to prepare in advance for the mock-ups of the production.

“The Mandalorian” is the story of a mysterious game that rewards you go for the areas that are not the law of the galaxy, looking for mercenary work.

It debuted last year with the us launch of Disney’s +, seducing both critics and fans of the saga, and of sci-fi.

According to the official information, it will be in the summer, which arrives in the Uk on the platform, and a second season is announced to take place in October.

Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, and Giancarlo Esposito will be back, in addition to the “Baby Wars”. The latest news on the cast are Michael Biehn (“Aliens,” “Terminator”), and Rosario Dawson, but there are persistent rumors about the involvement of Jamie Lee Curtis

How has the actress Gina Carano in the social network, the production was able to get on the road in the first week of march, narrowly avoiding a forced stop of the all-in-Hollywood-for the sake of the COVID-19.