Demi Lovato says she has been rejected in the dating site for the famous

Demi Lovato says she is more single than ever

SAO PAULO, Demi Lovato, 27, has said that it has been rejected in the dating (called Raya) that you can use by famous on the United States of america. The singer gave the statement in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, and has also said that he is more single than ever before.

“I don’t think that I needed it because I had to learn to be okay on her own. When you meet this young age, and then he spent six years with someone, you really don’t learn about you,” he told Rt, citing his courtship of the most long-lasting, with the actor Wilmer Valderrama.

The former star of the Disney also has said that it has not been accepted in the Raya has been the best thing for her. “I don’t need to do that because I’m alone right now,” he said. In the meantime, the rumors that Lovato is dating again doesn’t stop you from suggesting.

Recently, the singer has been seen during a live broadcast on the social networks of an actor and a singer, Max Ehrich. In the recording, Demi appeared to not want it, and gave the laugh to the siuação. The two have also exchanged messages of affection via Instagram. For the latest relationship officer-north american has been the model of Austin Wilson, who has come to an end in mid-December.

Openly bisexual, Demi Lovato, said he imagines having a family in the future, either with a man or a woman. “When I imagine my life in the future, I do not say, ‘I’m looking for a man with whom I want to have two or three children. I think it would be a lot of fun to share a child with a woman. So, I don’t know how it will be in my future, and I’m open to anything,” he said.

At the same entrevosta, Demi talked about her relationship with her former co-stars in the Disney world between them, Selena Gomez and the brethren, of the band the Jonas Brothers, and singer and actress Miley Cyrus, the only person with whom he maintains contact.

“She’s (Miley Cyrus) is amazing. I love her to death and I always will love you, always will love you. But I do think that she is the only one from that era with whom I still stay in touch,” said the singer, who was able to appear at what Miley Cyrus is doing on Instagram since the beginning of the quarantine for the new coronavirus.

In spite of the distance, the singer said that he still has love for Selena, and that I only want good things for her. The two started out together on the TV program Barney and Friends at the beginning of the year 2000.