Dune: Zendaya releases a new image as the Chani – News in film

Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin are also in the film.

The week is full of new features for fans to look forward to the Dune, the story is fantastic, directed by Denis Villeneuve. After you have a number of images to be printed by the Vanity Fair, Zendaya took the opportunity to announce a new photo of her character, Chani, a mysterious being that of blue eyes that haunted the dreams of the main character, Paul (Timothée Chalamet).

Dune: what do we know about the film: Denis Villeneuve

Inspired by the work of the same name by Frank Herbert, the story follows the journey of Paul, the son of the leading clan of Atreides, is sent by the Emperor to the command of the hostile planet, Arrakis, in order to weaken the power of the group. On this site it is planted on the grass I love, which expands into the consciousness and the life-time of a human. To the extent that the forces of the evil erupt into conflict over the most precious resource existing on the planet, it is only those who can master her fear, will survive.

Dune: Jason Momoa, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac appear in a new image

The awesome cast is still composed by Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Oscar, Isaac, Rebecca, Alex, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. It is worth noting that the story will be split into two films for the Studio.

Dune (part 1) continues with the launch scheduled for the 17th of December.