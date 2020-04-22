Edward e Heloisa jair bolsonaro, announce your pregnancy, by the social network – there are some

The federal deputy Eduardo jair bolsonaro (PSL-SP.), and his wife, Heloisa jair bolsonaro, announced on Tuesday (21), and that they are expecting their first child. The couple celebrated the pregnancy on social media.

“In the midst of so much bad news, God has given us to the best of our lives, to come here with our puppy! Me and my wife, Heloisa, we are super happy and excited about the 1st place! And that comes with health care,” wrote the son of Jair, jair bolsonaro.

Photo: Reproduction

On his Instagram, Heloisa, also celebrated the coming of the son, and the son quoted in the book of Corinthians in the Bible. “And then, in the midst of the chaos, God gives you the main cause of the faith, and hope, and life. Want to share this with you is our greatest joy! “For we walk by faith, not by sight”. (2 Corinthians 5:7” and he cited the empowering.

We don’t know the sex of the baby, and it was not even released in what month of pregnancy Heloisa’s. The couple had exchanged rings at the end of last year, in a big ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.