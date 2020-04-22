Find out everything related to the movie ‘Wonder Woman 1984, with Gal Gadot – Movie-and-Series

After raking in more than US$ 800 million, with Wonder Woman, it was only a matter of time for them to confirm the return of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to the movies. The date of release of the Woman, the Wonder, and the 1984 might well have been delayed, but the film is still one of the most important projects eagerly anticipated by fans.

So, AdoroCinema going to give them the basic help putting it all together what do we know about the new film, which tells of the return-to Gal Gadot, but also has Patty Jenkins taking it again in the same direction.

GAL GADOT PROMISES TO HAVE A NEW DIANA

In Wonder Woman, Diana has met with the world of men, in the first decade of the 20th, in the middle of a match in the world. This time, she is going to live in a time full of lights and colours, and at the end of the Cold War and the 1984, of course). Jenkins describes the film as a sequel, but as an all-new adventure in the amazon, and had to fight off the temptations from the mid-80’s.

In turn, Gal Gadot has already said that the public will see is a Diana is more mature, without any of the ingenuity that it had in the first film. At the same time, she has become a woman, alone, on the account of his life, losing friends along the way. Can only find joy in the time to help others, being a heroine, the hidden cameras, becoming more and more popular in the society.

KRISTEN WIIG AND PEDRO PASCAL ARE THE BAD GUYS

If it is your first venture into the world of men, he set him up against the God of war, the situation is quite different in the WW84. One of the villains of the film, it’s This, or a Female Leopard, which will be played by Kristen Wiig. This is the alter ego of archaeologist Barbara Minerva, who begins the film as a fun, a friend of Diana’s. However, if you turn it into something completely different in the course of the story, on a dangerous mix of a woman and a cat, with vision obscured by Warner bros., the only brushed briefly on the toys, and the official photos.

The other antagonist in this story, it’s Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal. He is an entrepreneur, encouraging the idea of ambition, and influence others to pursue their greatest desires in life, and, at the same time, that it is not a high price to pay, and that he is willing to make any sacrifice to gain what you crave. It represents a critique of capitalism and the greed that often comes along with such a life-style.

THE RETURN OF STEVE TREVOR

Fortunately, Diane is not alone in this struggle, as we will provide you with the support of Steve Trevor (and Chris Pine). But as the young man returns, after the sacrifice in the first film? This is the great mystery of the Woman, the Wonder in 1984; but in Patty Jenkins ‘ ensures that, in the presence of a character that is “essential to the telling of the story of this film.” The director has also said that his relationship with Diana has been reversed, and he is the fish out of the water, in the face of the modern world in the ‘ 80s — as we have seen in the trailer to confuse the art with the trash. Meanwhile, all we can do is speculate as to the reason for such a return…

It is also important to point out that the first trailer confirmed that the new scenes set in Themyscira, the home of the amazons. Diana appears in a flashback to his childhood, in which there seems to be some kind of a competition between the skilled sailor. The return on Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright as Hippolyta and Antiope, respectively, are also warranted.

THE ARMOR, THE GOLDEN CAME FROM ONE OF THE COMICS

One of the highlights of the promotional items from the WW84 this is the armor of the golden eagle. It still has not been revealed at that point, Diana’s use of such a costume, but according to the Comics, it’s something that she can use against the enemy, in times of stress. Already in her iconic outfit from the “normal” stands, as the amazons did not seek battle, but to stand for peace.

For this reason, Jenkins pointed out how the audience should see the character holding a sword and a shield, as in the first film. Right now, his main weapons are his physical abilities, powerful the bracelets and the Lasso of Truth. And, you know, the plane is invisible… We are in the crowd.

WHEN WILL WE SEE DIANA IN THE MOVIE THEATERS?

This is not the first time that Wonder Woman since 1984 to the back burner. Originally scheduled for November, 2019 at the latest, the changes in production have altered the release of this year to the year 2020. More recently, the data have to be postponed again, now scheduled for the 13th of August. Both Patty Jenkins as Gal Gadot has supported the decision taken by the cause of the pandemic of the coronavirus.