Halle Berry has had on the children, and he says that the single life is ‘awesome’ – 16/04/2020

Actress Halle Berry, 53, was today in a live-on-Instagram-with her friend, Lena Waithe, actress, 35 years of age. During the chat, Hall commented that, in its first phase, the single since the last divorce in rio in 2016: “it Has been so amazing that I think I’m going to keep it that way”.

His last marriage to French actor, Olivier Martinez, Halle has a child of 6 years old, Maceo. She is also a mother to Nahla Ariela Aubry, 12, whose father is her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry.

“I’ve learned a lot from my children. They are the best company for me at the moment, and for as long as I divorciei of the father, of Maceo, I’ve been quite lonely over the past 3 years. Crucially, of course,” said the Father of the Waithe.

“I decided to take some time. I am a person who is very driven from my relationships, I always want to be with someone else. But I’ve decided to slow down, take a minute and spend some time with me on that one.

She said, “I don’t feel the need for a relationship, so I don’t feel the need to rush into it, or to accept that something is not quite right for me. Not that there’s anything wrong with the people that I meet, but I’m going to wait for someone who matches up with me. Or will I be alone, I’ll be there with my kids, and I’m going to lead my life the way I’m taking it”.

Berry has been married three times, with Two of the years 2013 to 2016, with singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, the baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997.