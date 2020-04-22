Halle Berry, reveal that the star of ‘James Bond’s’ saved her from choking during the filming – Monetary

+



Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan in the 007 A New Day To Die (2002) (Photo: Handout)

She was impressed by James Bond-and the audience, as the Jinx on the ‘007 A New Day To Die,’ in the year 2002. And, on Tuesday night, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’, Halle Berry has revealed that the star Pierce Brosnan, literally saved his life during the filming of the feature. “I was supposed to be all sexy and trying to seduce him with a fig, and I ended up choking on it, and he had to get up and do it [a manobra de] Heimlich,” said the actress to the 53-year-old.

“That wasn’t sexy,” she added, laughing. Hall said: “James Bond-you know how to do the Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.” The Heimlich maneuver is a first aid kit, to remove an obstruction from the trachea of a person and, by applying strong pressure on the abdomen, between the navel and the rib cage.

Halle Berry in a scene from '007 – A New Day To Die,' (2002) (Photo: Handout)

Almost choked to death with a rice that was not only frightening for the Summer, while filming the feature film the end of the Film as the secret agent of britain. The actress suffered an injury during a sequence of the action is filmed in Cadiz, Spain, when flying from a hand grenade atigiram his left eye. According to the EW at the timeshe was taken to a local hospital, where doctors removed a piece of shrapnel, and then bounce back to the retina burning, the Hall was back to work.

Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry (Photo: Handout)

