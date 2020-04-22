He dies, Brian Dennehy, and the vilo of the “Rambo” – an International

The award-winning actor Brian Dennehy, best known for their site in the “Rambo” and “Romeo and Juliet”, has died at the age of 81 years.

His career as a four-dcadas has included work in television, as shows such as “Dynasty” and “Dallas”, in addition to atuaes on Broadway, such as “Death of a Salesman” and don’t like to animao “Ratatouille” from Pixar.

Dennehy has died of natural causes at the related coronavrus at his home in Connecticut on the night of Wednesday, along with his wife, Jennifer, and son, Cormac, ” said his agent in a statement to AFP.

Larger-than-life, and generous acts of the magician, a father, and the av is a proud and dedicated far too much missing, his wife Jennifer, his family and many friends,” he tweeted to his daughter, Elizabeth, is also an actress.

After working on “Dynasty” in 1981, Dennehy has won a name for himself in the following year, the role of the sheriff of vilo in the first film of the franchise, “Rambo,” with Sylvester Stallone.

He has also appeared as a cell aliengena, in “Cocoon” (1985), and ” the father of Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the back of 1996, from the classical Shakespeare play “Romeo and Juliet”.

He has also acted alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in the police, “The Two Faces of Law,” was published in 2008.

Well-known for its sheer physical awe-inspiring Dennehy has won two prmios, Tony, for your atuaes in the drama “Death of a Salesman”, by Arthur Miller, and the “Long Journey” Into the Night” by Eugene O’neill.

A adaptao of television’s “Death of a Salesman”, and in 2000, earned her a Golden Globe award, in addition to the six signs of the Hit.

Born in Bridgeport, Conn., in 1938, Dennehy enlisted in the U.s. Navy at the end of a dcada de 1950, serving for a time on the island of Okinawa.

Later, he worked as a broker for the aes in New York with Martha Stewart, who has remained a friend, before I start working, and move to Los Angeles.