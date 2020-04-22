In A neighborhood in the New York city change the date to 2021, while the SCOOB will be released

In the drama, music, In A Neighborhood in New York cityand the animation SCOOBY-doo THE Movie sofream with the Corona Virus.
Warner Bros. he announced that his adaptation of the first of the Broadway musical of the Lin-Manuel Miranda In The Heights (In the One Neighborhood in New Yok), and will arrive at cinemas on the 18th of June 2021. The film was originally slated for release in 2020, but then it was postponed because of the COVID – 19 pandemic.
About A Neighborhood in New York city
Directed by Jon M. Chu ( Powers of the Rich and directed by Anthony Ramos (A Star Is Born) in the lead role of Usnavi, the play takes place in the neighborhood of Washington Heights, in Upper Manhattan. The vibrant story of Miranda, it follows the lives of the people, many of them immigrants or the children of immigrants who live and work there, including Usnavi (played by the very own Miranda, the cast of the original Broadway production), the owner of the bodega, the local and the dream of winning a lot. in the lottery, and getting out of the neighborhood in which he grew up. Their plans are postponed, however, when it seems that your passion for a long time, the women working in the salon, Vanessa, Melissa Barrera), you can return your feelings. In the meantime, the heat increases and enhances the neighborhood by bringing to the fore the tensions and truth of one and all. Yes, as of the date of the release of the summer, it is appropriate for you.
In the film adaptation of the musical was the winner of the Tony and also includes Corey Hawkins as Bertrand “elky” grospellier, Leslie, Grace, Nina, Gregory, He, as Her de la Vega and Marc Anthony as the father of Her.
While Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), it interprets the cabedeleira Charlie and the Daphne Rubin-Vega, will Dana, the owner of the salon, and a fofoqueira in the neighborhood.
Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) , as well as playing Season, and Jimmy Smits interprets as Kevin Rosario.
Miranda you will have a small role but a memorable one, as the Piragüero, the owner of a small stand of the piragua, which tries to compete with the lord’s Softee.
While SCOOBY-doo THE Movie you will arrive directly at the VOD back in may.
Scooby-doo! you will for PVOD on the 15th of may in the united states and Canada. In the animated version, directed by Tony Cervone, from the famous TELEVISION series of cartoons for Hanna-Barbera productions, Scooby-Doo, he was scheduled to make his debut on the 15th of may in madrid.
Scoob! it will be available for a period of PVOD in the rental for 48 hours for $ 19.99, or at a price EST of $ 24,99. Warner Bros. keep it still No Man’s Land ” In The 1984 and Tenet for the launch in the movie theaters.
The other reasons why we hear that Warners is also taking the Scooby-doo! enter the home to a large part of it is because the movie is over. Most recently, the decision by Universal to take on the Troll 2 the houses at the end of this week, with a rent of PVOD $ 19.99 for 48 hours to produce a revenue on the first weekend of between $ 40 million and $ 50 million.
The film follows the Scooby-doo and the Salcicha getting to know each other, and along with the young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne in the form of the famous Mystery, Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved, and the adventures shared, Scooby-doo and the gang face the most, and the mystery of the most challenging of all time, a conspiracy to free the dog, ghost in the original mass effect on the world. As long as they rush to stop this, “dogpocalypse”, the gang finds out that Scooby-doo has a legacy of a secret, and a destination of the epic was larger than thought it would be.