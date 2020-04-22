In A neighborhood in the New York city change the date to 2021, while the SCOOB will be released

In the drama, music, In A Neighborhood in New York cityand the animation SCOOBY-doo THE Movie sofream with the Corona Virus.

Warner Bros. he announced that his adaptation of the first of the Broadway musical of the Lin-Manuel Miranda In The Heights (In the One Neighborhood in New Yok), and will arrive at cinemas on the 18th of June 2021. The film was originally slated for release in 2020, but then it was postponed because of the COVID – 19 pandemic.

About A Neighborhood in New York city

Directed by Jon M. Chu ( Powers of the Rich and directed by Anthony Ramos (A Star Is Born) in the lead role of Usnavi, the play takes place in the neighborhood of Washington Heights, in Upper Manhattan. The vibrant story of Miranda, it follows the lives of the people, many of them immigrants or the children of immigrants who live and work there, including Usnavi (played by the very own Miranda, the cast of the original Broadway production), the owner of the bodega, the local and the dream of winning a lot. in the lottery, and getting out of the neighborhood in which he grew up. Their plans are postponed, however, when it seems that your passion for a long time, the women working in the salon, Vanessa, Melissa Barrera), you can return your feelings. In the meantime, the heat increases and enhances the neighborhood by bringing to the fore the tensions and truth of one and all. Yes, as of the date of the release of the summer, it is appropriate for you.

In the film adaptation of the musical was the winner of the Tony and also includes Corey Hawkins as Bertrand “elky” grospellier, Leslie, Grace, Nina, Gregory, He, as Her de la Vega and Marc Anthony as the father of Her.

While Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), it interprets the cabedeleira Charlie and the Daphne Rubin-Vega, will Dana, the owner of the salon, and a fofoqueira in the neighborhood.

Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) , as well as playing Season, and Jimmy Smits interprets as Kevin Rosario.

Miranda you will have a small role but a memorable one, as the Piragüero, the owner of a small stand of the piragua, which tries to compete with the lord’s Softee.

While SCOOBY-doo THE Movie you will arrive directly at the VOD back in may.