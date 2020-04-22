Joe, Jonas, Sophie, Turner donated the meals to a hospital in Los Angeles

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to donate 100 meals to the hospital Them Angeles in order to thank you for the work of health care professionals who are on the front line in the battle of the the pandemic the new coronavirus.

On Monday, the Fueling of The Fearless – a non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping to feed those who work in hospitals and who are on the front line in the fight against the Covid-19 – posted a photo of the team at the East LA Doctors Hospital, and on Instagram, and wrote, “thank you Very much, Joe, Jonas, Sophie, Turner, Philymack, shondamcintyrethe donation of 100 meals to the East LA Doctors Hospital.

In a gesture which was, in turn, assigned by the physicians, who have expressed their appreciation for the initiative of the couple, as reported by Page Six.

