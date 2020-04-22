Joe, Jonas, Sophie, Turner donated the meals to a hospital in Los Angeles

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to donate 100 meals to the hospital Them Angeles in order to thank you for the work of health care professionals who are on the front line in the battle of the the pandemic the new coronavirus.
On Monday, the Fueling of The Fearless – a non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping to feed those who work in hospitals and who are on the front line in the fight against the Covid-19 – posted a photo of the team at the East LA Doctors Hospital, and on Instagram, and wrote, “thank you Very much, Joe, Jonas, Sophie, Turner, Philymack, shondamcintyrethe donation of 100 meals to the East LA Doctors Hospital.
A BIG THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre you are donating 100 meals to the East LA Doctors Hospital. This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA, and one of the vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community, and those often forgotten. Through these types of a fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff. One hot meal, let’s them know that we are all in this together. So again, thank you @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre it is taking care of HER nurses and doctors. #eastla #healthcareheroes *Correction: The above group photo is from the Saban The Community Clinic of Them Angeles which Fueling of the Fearless has delivered meals to. Check out their page @sabanclinic. Photo provided by: Lenna P.
In a gesture which was, in turn, assigned by the physicians, who have expressed their appreciation for the initiative of the couple, as reported by Page Six.