Kanye West talks about the upcoming presidential election

Kanye West is not wavering in its support for president Donald Trump.

In an article published in the journal of IN on Wednesday (April 15), He mentioned his support for the president, as the election of the 2020 approach. The rapper, who has admitted openly that it did not vote in the 2016 olympics, but if I did, I would have voted for Trump, you are doubling your claim.

“No, it’s definitely going to vote this time,” said He. “And we know who I’m voting for. And I will not be told by the people around me, and for the people who have their own agenda and that my career will be over. Because guess what: I’m still here ! Jesus Is The King it was number 1!”

He went on to make it clear that your decisions aren’t easily influenced by others. “I was told that my career would end if you weren’t with them,” he said, while referring to his marriage to Kim Kardashian. “What kind of campaign is this, anyway? It’s as if the Obama campaign was going to be” I’m black “. What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion on that? All over the world to make up their own minds! Do you know this? “

In march, a native of Chicago, stated he was wearing a hat, “Make America Great Again” on a number of occasions, he spoke with the red hat that symbolizes the campaign and president of the Trump.

“I’m a black guy with a top hat [MAGA] red , can you imagine?” he said. “It reminded me of how I felt as a black man, before being famous, when you walk into a restaurant and people would look at you as if you were going to steal something. This is the place to go: “Yeah, don’t talk to me about clothes. This is the place to go: “Yeah, you’re black, then it’s the democrat’. “

On the day of the elections, it will be on the 3rd of November, and Kanye West has made it clear who he is supporting.