Keep up with the trend of nail art from the fall. Bet on it! Entertainment

Learn about the 10 trends in nail art for the fall! The color design is easy to do, so keep up with the latest news and pick up a nail, well the article. The season of cold has arrived and with traces of geometric and bright, vivid colours such as orange. Enamel multi-colored continues on a high note, ok? Let yourself be inspired!

Nail fashion: find out what nail Polish is on the rise in nail art

The nail with different shades of orange that are fashionable

Nail fashion candy color is in fashion

Nail panels are in fashion

The nail with the dots are in fashion

Nail the nude is in vogue

The nail points: play around with the amount!

The nail enamel color of the wood that is on the alta

You want to innovate in the nail Polish to your nails? So, take a look at the trends for the autumn-in the world of beauty! The Purepeople have a number of colours and styles, you’re in the high season for you to make up for the visual. Since the shades are unobtrusive to more elaborate techniques, you can find your nail art, you bet it!

1 – Dots, which is the trend of the minimalist that you are going to love it.

It has a lot of experience with nail art? The trend of the minimalist of the dots does not have a mystery! You simply place a bet in the glaze and then use a different key to make the dots. The trick is: you apply the Polish is darker on the palm of your hand and dip the palitinho there. Then, all you need to do the polka dots be careful not to smudge.

2 – the Blends: the mix of ways you can be of your nail art to your favourite

The geometry is in line with the trend of the dots. Ideally, in this case, it is betting on a mixture of formats, such as stripes, vertical stripes, horizontal and spots. To distinguish between the designs on each nail, right?

3 – a metallic nail Polish to follow up with a powerful visual!

You have a party to go to, or you’re a fan of nails, more eye-catching? You will be a-m-a-r-r-this is a trend! Put nail Polish is well, vibrant, and bright to ensure a nail-art-powerful, after all, 2020 is the year of the subtom black!

4 – Nail art-fun! Play around and combine different colors of nail Polish

The other tendência is full of attitude and by 2020, it is multi-colored. The trick is to choose a complementary color, creating an effect of the gradient. Worth investing in a single color, such as subtons of the orange, and even pigmentation that is different. When you want to be more daring, go for funds like the candy color.

5 – Enamel-lavender-one for you to fall in love for a time by the color

The Polish the color of the wood is a trend towards the romantic it deserves to be on your list of options. The shade of purple that is on the rise in the autumn, from the clothes to the hands of fashion-conscious shoppers. Worth to invest!

6 – What is your shade of nude? Find out and tear it up

The nude is on the rise in the world of the beauty of the Autumn year 2020, and the colors are not left out of this wave! The ideal is to find the shade closest to your skin creating a look of chic, with a professional finish.

7 – Find out where you are in the red nail Polish of the day!

The red one is always in the trend and beauty of the world of nail art has already pointed out what is in the darkness, hit again. Invest in subtom coral, as well vibrant for the highlighting of the hand.

8 – to back the enamel to orange in the fall

You may have seen the color orange in the hands of any fashionista, you know? This is because of the color of it is super high in the fall. Worth playing around with the intensity, so it is allowed to continue in the shades closed, and the most exciting. If you play the game!

9 – mint Green is subtle and stylish

The mint green is another color of nail Polish that is on the rise in the fall. Although you may be in a different shade, it gives an air-soft, and classic.

10 – White on-trend nail art

The white one is calling to the attention of the world of beauty. Having won the heart of celebrities, as well as Kim Kardashian and a Piece of Freedom, then the color is quite striking, even for a classic.

