Kourtney Kardashian shows off why it’s the best present she received for her birthday, and reveals a special meaning, and come to check it out!

What to give as a gift to a person who already has everything? Many of you have asked this on the last Saturday (the 18th) to mark the anniversary of the 41-year-old in Kourtney Kardashian’s. But one of them really hit the mark in the choice of Rob Kardashian. The mime’s brother, it was so good that we would come to think of it as the “best gift of all.”

Rob, you chose to give something that had meaning to her, choosing to present her with a vinyl legacy to their father, Robert Kardashian. “The best gift for the birthday: of the Rob has given me all the old records of my father”wrote she on her Instagram. In the picture, it is possible to view the discs by Frank Sinatra, Neil Young, Luther Vandross, Etta James and Ray Charles, among many others. Take a look at it:

At the time of the coronavirus, and the vault part of the “b-day” it would have to be changed. To date, don’t go hit, the family Kardashian-Jenner and her friends have prepared a surprise for Kourt! On Saturday, they appeared in a parade in the street of the founder of Poosh. The track and the message “happy birthday to you” got the job done and every one was in their corner. Come and see the videos of the special moment:

With the present of the family, Kourtney has been thrilled to bits! On his Instagram, muse have shared a few of the videos and wrote the following: “The things that make me happy. I mean, come on, Khloé, Kendall, Kim and Kylie also rocked this tribute to your sister, right? I loved it! Car stereo present can be found here. Lol