Kylie Jenner, traveled to Palm Springs in the middle of the quarantine

Fans of Kylie Jenner, were just as impressed with the photo of the socialite and business woman who is out there in social media, it, without a drop of make-up.

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable without all of the finishing touches which is often used when it appears on your social media sites.

With my hair up and a clean face, Has been seen getting in a car without any of the glamour.

For the fans of the reality tv star’s soon to talk to you about your hair and your skin tone, and some of the playing, saying that the quarantine has ceased Effects ‘more white than never.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t think to come back to Treehouse

After the pictures are revealed, Kylie has just posted in your Stories, the pictures of her soaking up the sun and enjoying the pool with her friend Stassie and her daughter Stormi, who appear to swim in the clips that she shared with me. They are accompanied by a quarantine, and the sun is in a house in Palm Springs, Calif., which is a little more than a two-hour drive from his home in Calabasas.

Support

Kylie Jenner tried to support her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus. The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and the rapper’s 27-year-old – who got together one day and two years ago, Stormi – if you broke up in the past year, but are spending more and more time together over the past few months, increasing speculation of a possible reconciliation.

And now, sources say that Kylie has been leaning on Him to keep company with her in the midst of the global financial crisis in health care, since they can no longer see the sisters in person for the sake of the rules of the social isolation.

A source has confirmed to them that they are going through quarantine together.

Kylie Jenner, it is critical to bear chopstick expensive Louis Vuitton

“Kylie really misses his sisters, his nieces and nephews, but it’s nice to have Him around. It is the home of the Case, and they are doing a lot of things together as a family,” said a source in the program’s Name.News.

The reporter also said that the former couple is “doing very well in the creation of her daughter, and is “loving life in the family together’.

Some people believe that social isolation may facilitate the reconciliation of the couples as well as Kylie and Travis, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, with Tristan Thompson, or to separate them forever.

Kourtney Kardashian will delete the account of your child on Instagram