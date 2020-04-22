Madonna has asked for a Michael Jackson dress up as a girl for the clip, reveals a friend of the singer – Monet

+



Madonna and Michael Jackson, while the same in 1991 (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

The singer the Madonna has asked a friend to Michael Jackson, dressed as a woman in the video for the song ‘In the Closet’. The claim made by the singer, the musician, came to the public in a live, on Instagram by producer and songwriter Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, a close personal friend of Jackson, and Madonna, and is also a partner of two of the disks, and songs. The story was reported by the New York Post.

Asked by his followers in the stories of his partner, Babyface, reminded of the incident involving two of his friends. He played in the story of Jackson, “‘Babyface, can you believe that she wants me to dress me up as a girl? I would never do that. She did not want me to change all that.” It was crazy.”

The composer and producer Kenneth Babyface Edmonds (Photo: Instagram)

According to Babyface, Madonna has made her request for a friend after he asks you to act on the paper clip next to it. After the Jackson, you do not accept the suggestions of the singer, and he ended up inviting them to the model Naomi Campbell. Watch for the final version of the video ‘In The Closet’, released in 1991, and at the end of the text.

At the producer, and the composer also told the story of how one time he was sought out by Jackson and asking him to help you to make an appointment to meet with the american actress Halle Berry.

Actress Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

“One time Michael called me and said, ” Babyface! Do you know anyone who is Halle Barry?’. I said, ” yes, and he said to me, ‘can You do me a favor? I want you to call her, because I want to take her out on a date’. I asked myself, ” what do you mean?’ and he said, ‘call her, and I want to do with it”.

The music of Michael Jackson (Picture: Getty Images)

“So I got in touch with the agent in it, because it didn’t have the phone on Halle Berry. I turned it on, I message him and he didn’t understand, I explained to him, ” yes, he wants to go out with her.’ So I’m hoping for a return in the Summer, and I don’t know what it said, but I would imagine it to have been something like this…”.

Edmonds then played a voice of the Father in the movie ‘the Prince of The Female’ (1992), “do You think he knows what love is? What do you think you know what love is?”. Watch the following clip of ‘In the Closet’ with Naomi Campbell in the place of the Madonna:

