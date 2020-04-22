Marvel regains the rights-of-Jessica-Jones-in before the time limit imposed by Netflix

In accordance with the original contract from the giants streaming with Marvel, the studio would only get the freedom to work with the stars of the side, Enjoying the USING two years after the cancellation date.

However, the USING the Cosmic he revealed that the studio has regained the rights to all the characters, from the Defenders, who in addition to the Daredevil, and Jessica Jones will also include all the characters that have played a leading role Luke Cage, Iron fist and The Punisher.

Although there are no details on how they were to be encorporadas in the franchise Charlie Cox it should return as Matt Murdock in the third installment of the Spider-Man ride-in poe Tom Hollandthat may also apply to the return of the Vincent D’onofrio as for Wilson Fisk, the kingpin.

See also:

In Hollywood, the new series from Ryan Murphy in the Series, he gains the trailer; watch it