More FM Iguatu – Music-and-Information

Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Halsey and other famous artists will take part in the festival of lives, and the Jersey 4 Jersey, on the 22nd of April, which will raise money for the state of New Jersey, one of the areas worst hit by the coronavirus in the united states.

The three singers of different generations who were born in New Jersey, if they do, Chelsea Handler, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA, and Saquon Barkley.

They’re all going to take part in the video in their own homes. The transmission takes place from 20 at the time of the event.

In the Apple of Music, AppleTV, TV, and radio from the united states to convey to the lives. In addition to the apps, Apple have not been disclosed in any other sites that might stream the event for the united states.

Source: 1